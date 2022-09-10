Winning Steak Snapped as Tides Offense Quiets Down

MEMPHIS, Tn. - The Norfolk Tides (65-68) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (65-68), 4-1, Saturday at AutoZone Park. The loss snapped the Tides' four-game winning streak and have officially lost the season series to the Redbirds with their 10th loss against them this season.

Norfolk was shutout throught the first eighth innings, with the first six being spun by Redbirds starter Matthew Liberatore. He allowed five runs and one walk while striking out five. The Tides only scored in the top of the ninth when Kelvin Gutierrez hit a sacrifice fly to break up what would have been the second shutout loss of the week for Norfolk.

Memphis scored all of their runs between the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Scott Hurst launched a solo homer to break the tie. He then knocked an RBI single in the fifth to double the Redbirds lead. The final two runs scored for them in the sixth when Clint Coulter launched a two-run homer, leading Memphis to a 4-1 win.

The series finale will be played tomorrow with first pitch at 3:05 p.m. before the Tides return to Harbor Park Tuesday to host the Charlotte Knights. The Tides will throw LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-2, 3.68), while Memphis will have RHP Thomas Parsons (10-3, 4.46) start for them.

POSTGAME NOTES

TIDES RECORD WATCH: When Jordan Westburg lead off tonight's game with a walk, the broke the single season franchise record for most walks by the Tides...it broke the 587 mark set in 1973... with the Tides breaking their base on balls and hit-by-pitches records, their .340 on-base percentage would break the record as an Orioles affiliate of .337 set in 2019.

