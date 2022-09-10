September 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

IOWA CUBS (61-72) @ JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP (71-61)

Saturday - 5:35 CT - 121 Financial Ballpark - Jacksonville, FL

RHP Caleb Kilian (5-2, 4.04) vs. LHP Josh Rodgers (1-3, 6.29)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The I-Cubs and Jumbo Shrimp are set to play game five of their six-game series tonight with the series currently tied at two games apiece. Iowa will send righty Caleb Kilian to the mound to face off against lefty Josh Rogers taking the ball for Jacksonville. Kilian enters tonight with a 5-2 record and a 4.04 ERA through 22 starts, allowing 42 earned runs on 94 hits and 45 walks. He has struck out 112 batters while allowing opponents to hit .256 against him over his 93.2 innings with the I-Cubs. Rogers is 1-3 with a 6.29 ERA in five starts for Jacksonville while going 0-3 with a 10.95 ERA in three starts with Rochester. The southpaw started the year in the Washington Nationals system and went up and down between Washington and Triple-A Rochester multiple times this year before electing free agency on August 5. He was signed by Miami on August 10 and assigned to Jacksonville that day. With the Jumbo Shrimp. Rogers has allowed 17 earned runs on 28 hits and nine walks over 24.1 innings pitched while striking out 18 batters over that span. He is coming off a quality start against Gwinnett in his last start on September 3.

DOING HIS THING: Despite Iowa suffering the loss in game two last night, Wyatt Short kept up his amazing streak as a starting pitcher for the I-Cubs. Entering this season, Short had started in just two of his 168 career Minor League games, both coming last year with Double-A Tennessee. After last night's start, he has now started seven of his 194 minor league games, good for 3.6% of his career games. Short first made a spot start on June 24 at Louisville, going four innings while allowing just one earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three. He followed that game with nine relief appearances before now making four consecutive starts dating back to August 24 against St. Paul. In his first two starts, he spun five scoreless innings in each start, earning back-to-back wins. Since then, he has allowed one earned run in each of his last two starts, going four innings on Sunday against Columbus and five innings last night against the Jumbo Shrimp. Through his five starts with Iowa this year, the southpaw is now 2-1 with a 1.17 ERA, allowing just three earned runs on 20 hits and seven walks while striking out 21 batters over his 23.0 innings pitched. He has allowed two home runs over that span. Short's four wins on the year with the I-Cubs is good for second on the active roster and he is fourth on the roster in innings pitched with 58.0.

IT WAS A STRUGGLE: Iowa's pitching staff allowed 16 earned runs on 20 hits and five walks in the first game last night, with four pitchers combining to face 52 total batters. The four pitchers also combined to throw 190 pitches with 115 of those being thrown for strikes, good for 61%. All four pitchers allowed at least three earned runs with Jonathan Holder leading the way, allowing six earned runs on five hits and two walks in 1.1 innings pitched. Their 16 runs as a staff tied their season high and marked the third time this year they have allowed 16 runs in a single-game, last done on June 29 at home against Columbus. That game against the Clippers was also their single-game season high in hits allowed with 19 prior to last night, when Jacksonville collected 20 hits as a team against Iowa. Six of Jacksonville's nine starters had multi-hit games, with four of those six collecting three or more hits. Just four of the Jumbo Shrimp's 20 total hits went for extra bases, with one double, one triple and two home runs.

LEADING THE WAY: Caleb Kilian will take the ball for Iowa tonight, coming in as the team leader in multiple pitching categories. Despite spending time in the big leagues making three starts with Chicago, Kilian is still tops among Iowa pitchers in wins (5), games started (22), innings pitched (93.2) and strikeouts (112). His 112 strikeouts not only leads the team, but is also fifth among all International League pitchers entering tonight's contest. He has struck out five or more batters in 14 of his 22 starts with Iowa including seven or more in five of those games.

STREAKS SNAPPED: Last night's two games marked the end of three long hitting streaks for Iowa, starting with infielder Esteban Quiroz. Quiroz had extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games on Wednesday with his 1-for-4 performance. It was two games shy of his career high set back in 2018 with Double-A Portland and was the longest of his career at the Triple-A level. Unfortunately for Quiroz, he went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in the suspended game last night, ending his streak. Next was Levi Jordan, who extended his hitting streak to a season-long eight games with a 1-for-4 game in the suspended game last night. He was just one game shy of tying his career-high nine games, but Jordan went 0-for-3 in game two last night, ending his streak at eight. It marked the first game in the last three series that Jordan had played in and not reached safely. Last was Darius Hill, who extended his hitting streak to nine games with a hit in game one last night, but went 0-for-3 in game two to snap his streak. The outfielder has had a 10-game hitting streak in each month he has played with Iowa and fell just one game shy of continuing that streak to September. He was three games shy of his season-long 12-game streak set back on July 15-August 5.

AGAINST JACKSONVILLE: Iowa and Jacksonville will play game five of their six-game series tonight, with the series now tied at two games apiece. Each side has won two games in a row this series, with Iowa taking each of the first two games and Jacksonville answering with two straight wins on Thursday and Friday's games. This is the first all-time meeting between the two teams, putting their all-time record at 2-2 with two games left to play. After taking Thursday's contest by a score of 16-0, the Jumbo Shrimp will enter tonight's game outscoring the I-Cubs by 12 runs, at 22-10.

SHORT HOPS: Jared Young is 5-for-13 through his first four games this series, with four of his five games going for doubles...Iowa suffered their 49th and 50th losses of the season when allowing their opponent to score first last night, dropping to 23-50 when their opponent scores first...the I-Cubs fell to 8-42 this year when scoring less than four runs with their two losses last night.

