Hall Homers Twice in IronPigs' victory

September 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, Pa) - Darick Hall blasted two home runs on Saturday evening as he guided the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (72-62) to a 9-5 win over the Worcester Red Sox (69-65). Hall now has 24 home runs on the season - five shy of tying former IronPigs first baseman Rhys Hoskins of the single-season home run record (29).

Hall gave the IronPigs a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as he hit his first home run of the game against Josh Winckowski (2-3). The WooSox scored five runs in the top of the third inning to take a 5-1 lead. Nick Sogard hit an RBI double against Hans Crouse that scored Deivy Grullon. Enmanuel Valdez added an RBI single that would score Nick Sogard. Crouse left the game with two-runners on base. Trevor Bettancourt entered the game and gave up a three-run home run to Johan Mieses.

The IronPigs answered with six runs against Winckowski in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 7-5 lead. Will Toffey scored on a throwing error by Sogard then Jorge Bonifacio hit an RBI double that scored Johan Camargo and Daniel Robertson. Scott Kingery hit an RBI double that scored Bonifacio then Hall hit a two-run single that scored Kingery and Yairo Munoz.

Hall homered again in the bottom of the seventh inning against Darwinzon Hernandez to give the 'Pigs an 8-5 lead. Peterson scored on a throwing error by Ryan Fitzgerald for the second run of the inning, which gave Lehigh Valley a 9-5 lead.

James Marvel (5-6) earned the win for Lehigh Valley as he pitched a season-high four innings in relief. He gave up one hit and five strikeouts. Griff McGarry and Jakob Hernandez each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

The IronPigs and WooSox wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

