Wings' Comeback Bid Falls Short, 5-4

The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Syracuse Mets Saturday evening by a score of 5-4. With the loss, the Wings have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

The Wings struck first after back-to-back triples from SS Jecksson Flores and CF Andrew Stevenson made the score 1-0. 1B John Nogowski then doubled in Stevenson to take a 2-0 lead.

The back-to-back triples was the first time the Wings have done so since June 20th, 2008, when Denard Span and Jason Pridie went back-to-back against an Indianapolis team that feature a young prospect by the name of Andrew McCutchen.

The Mets would finally get to Wings' starter Logan Verrett in the fourth thanks to a familiar face in LF Daniel Palka who doubled in Syracuse's first run to bring the lead within one. After another RBI-single tied the game, the Mets would get a two-run opposite field homer from 1B Dominic Smith to take the lead in the 5th.

Nick Dini would add a solo shot in the 7th which proved to be vital in solidifying the Mets' win.

Per usual, the Wings would rally in the 9th inning and score two in the last frame thanks to a SS Lucius Fox two-run single which brough up the winning run to the plate. That would as close as Rochester would get as the Wings drop to 58-76 on the year with the loss.

Verrett fell victim to a pair of misplayed fly balls which would be ruled as hits and thus ended his night with all five runs charged to his line. The righty logged six-plus innings, marking the 15th time in his last 18 outings that Verrett has logged at least five innings of work.

After dropping three games in this Syracuse set, the Wings can now at-best split the series in Syracuse. The Wings have yet to win a series since they did so against Buffalo over 5/30-6/4.

Rehabbing Nationals lefty Mackenzie Gore will get the ball for the Wings tomorrow for their final matchup against Syracuse in the 2022 season. Gore, the third overall pick in the 2017 draft, was a returning piece in the Deadline trade that sent Nats start Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres.

