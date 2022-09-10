I-Cubs Drop Third Straight to Jumbo Shrimp
September 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Iowa Cubs' (61-73) offense continued to scuffle, dropping their third straight game to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (72-61) by a score of 3-2, Saturday at 121 Financial Ballpark.
For the first time in their last 16.0 innings played, Iowa took an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run from Matt Mervis in the first inning. Their lead didn't last long, as Jacksonville put up two runs in the second on a two-run home run from Luis Aviles Jr..
The Jumbo Shrimp padded their lead in the third on a sacrifice fly from Victor Victor Mesa to go up 3-1. In just his sixth start with Jacksonville, Josh Rogers spun a quality start, allowing just one earned run on two hits over six innings of work.
Iowa scored an unearned run in the sixth, when Jackson Frazier stole third base and scored on an errant throw into left field. Iowa's bullpen did their part, keeping the Jumbo Shrimp scoreless through the final 5.1 innings of the game.
Unfortunately for the I-Cubs, Jacksonville's bullpen was just as good, holding the 3-2 lead over the final three innings to take their third straight game.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Cam Sanders spun his third straight scoreless outing and his fourth straight outing without allowing an earned run. The righty spun 2.0 innings allowing just one baserunner on a walk, while striking out two.
- Iowa's bullpen combined to throw 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out seven.
- The I-Cubs went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position tonight, stranding eight men on base. They have now scored just three runs on 13 hits in their last three games.
- Matt Mervis collected two of Iowa's four hits tonight, driving in one of their two runs with his solo blast in the first inning. It was his 10th home run with Iowa and 31st of the year.
Iowa and Jacksonville will play the sixth and final game of the series tomorrow with first pitch from 121 Financial Field scheduled for 2:05 PM CT. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
