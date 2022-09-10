Vines Sharp as Stripers Beat Buffalo 4-1
September 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Darius Vines pitched 5.0 innings of five-hit, one-run baseball for his first career Triple-A win as the Gwinnett Stripers (63-70) defeated the Buffalo Bisons (69-64) 4-1 on Saturday night at Sahlen Field. The Stripers have won back-to-back games for the first time since August 18-19.
Decisive Plays: Rylan Bannon snapped a 1-1 tie in the top of the third inning, lining a two-out RBI single to shallow right field to score Hernan Perez. In the sixth, Pat Valaika walked and Ryan Casteel followed with a mammoth two-run home run (16) down the left-field line for a 4-1 Stripers advantage.
Key Contributors: Vines (W, 1-0) walked two and struck out three in his 82-pitch, 57-strike outing. Relievers Tyler Ferguson (H, 3), Jacob Webb (H, 5), Jesus Cruz (H, 3), and Michael Tonkin (S, 13) combined on 4.0 hitless frames and seven strikeouts to finish the game. Casteel had a game-high two RBIs, while Perez went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.
Noteworthy: Vines, ranked the Atlanta Braves' No. 17 prospect by MLB.com, is 1-0 with a 2.91 ERA (7 ER in 21.2 IP) and .235 BAA in five games (3 starts) since joining Gwinnett. Perez has 11 multi-hit efforts in his last 22 games, batting .384 (33-for-86) with a 1.025 OPS in that span.
Next Game (Sunday, September 11): Gwinnett at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field. RHP Bryce Elder (6-5, 4.64 ERA) for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Bisons. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 13): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's a Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field. Enjoy $2 hot dogs and $1 select desserts, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 10, 2022
- RailRiders Defeat Bulls 3-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Scranton Slips Past Durham 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Wings' Comeback Bid Falls Short, 5-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- Hall Homers Twice in IronPigs' victory - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Rallies Back and Wins Third Straight Game over Rochester with 5-4 Victory on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- I-Cubs Drop Third Straight to Jumbo Shrimp - Iowa Cubs
- Vines Sharp as Stripers Beat Buffalo 4-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Murphy Tosses Immaculate Inning in Defeat at Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- Mieses Mashes Second Homer of Series as WooSox Fall to IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Drop Second Straight to Gwinnett, 4-1 on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Blast the Sounds 8-5 on Saturday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Darius Vines Earns First Triple-A Win With 5.0 One-Run Innings - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mud Hens Claim Second Straight Walk-Off Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Charlotte Rallies Past Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- Different Day, Same Story as Saints Walked-Off in 10th, Lose 10-9 to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Winning Steak Snapped as Tides Offense Quiets Down - Norfolk Tides
- Liberatore Guides Redbirds Past Tides on Saturday Afternoon - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (69-63) at Omaha Storm Chasers (64-69) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - Iowa Cubs
- RHP Scott Blewett promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 10 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Vines Sharp as Stripers Beat Buffalo 4-1
- Darius Vines Earns First Triple-A Win With 5.0 One-Run Innings
- Motter Drives in All Five as Stripers Split Doubleheader in Buffalo
- Stripers Split Doubleheader in Buffalo, 1-3, 4-3
- Motter Homers Twice, Stripers Fall 6-2 in Buffalo