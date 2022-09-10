RHP Scott Blewett promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham

RHP Scott Blewett was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. With the Barons this season, Blewett, 26, posted a 7-6 record with a 5.03 ERA in 24 games (22 starts) this season over 111.0 innings pitched. He is currently tied for third in the Southern League this season in games started (22), fourth in innings pitched (111.0) and seventh in WHIP (1.50). He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a minor league free agent on April 9, 2022.

LHP Hunter Schryver voluntarily retired (as of 9/9). In 33 games with the Knights this season, Schryver went 2-1 with two saves and a 3.89 ERA in 33 games (37.0 IP). The 27-year-old was originally acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for international signing bonus pool money on July 31, 2018. Last season with the Knights, he posted a 1-0 record with one save and a 4.98 ERA in 40 games over 43.1 innings pitched. He finished the 2021 season rated by MLB.com as the number 24 prospect in Chicago's system.

