Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 10 at Syracuse

September 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (58-75) at Syracuse Mets (55-78)

Saturday - 6:35p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Logan Verrett (7-8, 3.88) vs. RHP Jose Rodriguez (1-3, 5.60)

FRIDAY NIGHT FRIGHTS: The Red Wings lost game four of the series last night to Syracuse, 8-3, evening up the series at two games apiece...six of Rochester's hits came from three players with SS Lucius Fox, 1B John Nogowski, and 3B Jake Alu picking up two knocks apiece...Alu kicked off the scoring for Rochester, hitting a two-run home run in the first inning, his third of the series and seventh of the season with Rochester...after relieving starting RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Juan Minaya, RHP Matt brill, and LHP Matt Cronin combined to pitch 5.2 innings allowing an unearned run on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters...with a win tonight, the Wings would go into Sunday with a chance to win a series for the first time since they defeated Buffalo four games to two over 5/30-6/4...RHP Logan Verrett gets the ball for the Wings tonight and looks to keep his hot streak against the Mets going.

GO DJ, THAT'S MY DJ: LF DJ Peters singled in his Red Wings debut and joins a list of nine other Red Wings who did the same in their debuts this season...three of the nine are current Washington Nationals.

His single was the lone knock coming from the Red Wings outfield last night

Was the only hitter for Rochester to collect just one hit as the other three players collected two knocks apiece last night

NOTHING'S FREE ANYMORE: The Wings collected just one free pass in last night's game marking the 17th time this year they've collected just one base on balls in a contest...the Wings rank third to last in the walks category among all Triple-A teams with just 425 walks...their 425 walks averages out to three walks a game.

PUNCHING TICKETS: The Wings rank second among IL teams in the strikeout category in the past 30 days with 247...the Wings rank third among IL teams in strikeouts with 1,227 punched out this year...

after the Wings have posted a 9-day rolling total of 67 strikeouts (dating back to 8/31), the Wings have only endured one lower 9-day rolling total of strikeouts this year which was when they post lower numbers from 4/20-26

GOING FOR 30: The Wings are still in search of road win number 30 on the year...they currently have 29 wins at both home and on the road...should they eclipse that 30-win total today, it would mark the first time since 2019 they've done so.

NEXT GUY UP: After DJ Peters was added to Rochester's roster prior to first pitch, the Red Wings have now had 78 different players on their active roster this season, the most in franchise history...this number surpasses their 2021 number which was also a franchise-high of 77 different players.

Following Peters being added and the promotion of C Israel Pineda and RHP Jordan Weems before yesterday's game, the Wings continue to set a new franchise record for most player transactions in a season with 189 total moves.

The 2022 Wings surpassed the 2021 team's transaction total on August 25th when they eclipsed their 174th player move of the year.

KNOCK-CHESTER: The Wings collected seven hits Friday night, marking their 91st game recording seven hits or more in a contest...their 1,121 total hits is good enough for eighth place among International League teams in the hit category...the 2022 Red Wings need to average 13.06 hits a game for the remainder of the season to match their 2019 total of 1,330, which they accomplished in 140 games.

YES-GOWSKI: 1B John Nogowski went 2-for-4 in last night's contest extending his on-base streak to 16 games dating back to 8/23 at Indianapolis...

Since joining the Wings on 8/3, Nogowski is 37-for-118, leading Rochester in games played (33), hits (37), and walks (19).

Nogowski has now reached base safely in 31 of his first 33 games with the Red Wings.

HOMERIN' JAKE: 3B Jake Alu collected two hits, including his 7th homer in last night's game...the multi-hit performance was his 14th of the year with the Wings.

With his home run last night, Alu has tallied 51 extra-base hits this season (16 HR, 1 3B, and 34 Doubles).

Alu's 16 homers this year (nine with Double-A Harrisburg, seven with Rochester) marks a career-high for the 25-year-old.

A BIG DIFFERENCE: The Red Wings currently have a +12 run differential in September...should the Wings end the month with more runs scored than allowed, it would only be the second month all year they posted a positive run differential with the other month being a +35 run mark in May, a month they went 19-7 in.

- The Wings post a -1 run differential during the middle innings (4th, 5th, 6th) and a -4 in the late innings (7th, 8th, 9th) but have a -56 run differential during the first three innings of the game.

THE SYRACUSE ASSASSIN: Rochester sends RHP Logan Verrett to the mound tonight in hopes of taking a 3-2 series lead...this is his sixth start against the Mets this season...in those starts, he posts a 3-1 record with a 2.57 ERA in 28.0 innings pitched, allowing three runs or less in each outing...the right hander's 25 strikeouts to five walks in these games is good for a 5.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

He ranks 2nd in the International League in WHIP (1.08) and 5th in ERA (3.88).

