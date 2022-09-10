SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (71-61) vs Durham Bulls (75-58)

Game 134 | Road Game 68 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | Durham, NC | Saturday, September 10, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Zach Greene (9-0, 3.60) vs RHP Taj Bradley (2-3, 4.50)

GREENE: Tossed three shutout innings, BB, 3 K in first career start vs Syracuse 9/4 (5-1 W)

BRADLEY: No decision in 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 6 K @ Charlotte 9/4 (7-5 W)

LAST TIME OUT

DURHAM, NC (September 9, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (71-61) dropped a tough contest to the Durham Bulls on Friday night by an 8-6 walk-off final. The RailRiders held four different leads, including a 6-5 advantage thanks to an Armando Alvarez ninth inning homer.

SWB took advantage of a pair of walks in the first inning. Josh Breaux and Rob Brantly plated solo runs with RBI singles. Durham battled back, scoring solo runs in the next three frames thanks to a pair of homers and a single to take a 3-2 lead in the third.

The RailRiders' offense was held at bay until the sixth. Blake Perkins and Ryan LaMarre swatted back-to-back solo homers to regain the lead at 4-3. Durham would equalize the game with a single in the sixth. The two teams would trade runs in the seventh. Tyler Wade scored on a Perkins single in the top of the frame. After the Bulls once more tied it, Wade made a crucial play up the middle with the bases loaded to get out of the inning, nabbing the runner at first base. Tied at five heading into the ninth, Alvarez left the yard with a deep drive to left field, putting the RailRiders ahead 6-5. The no-doubt shot was his second homer of the series. He's 6-for-16 in the series with three runs batted in, homering in back-to-back games.

The advantage would not hold. An RBI double from Tristan Gray would tie the game with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Joe Hudson followed with his second home run of the night for an 8-6 final. In Durham's two wins in the first four games of the series, they have walked off both times.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road for a pivotal six-game series against the first-place Durham Bulls. They entered the series tied for second with Jacksonville, three and a half games back. The RailRiders have not found themselves in first place since April 9 when they were 4-1.

THE NEW YORK RAILRIDERS - Currently, there are nine active players on the Yankees' roster that have spent the majority of their 2022 seasons with the RailRiders. Eleven players on their active roster have appeared for SWB this season (non-rehab).

THE SWB PATRIOTS - Currently, there are seven active players on the RailRiders roster that have spent the majority of their 2022 seasons with the Somerset Patriots (Double-A). Eleven players on the active roster have appeared for Somerset this season.

POP, NOT SODA - In the first two games of this series, the RailRiders had just two extra-base hits (both doubles) in their first 16 hits, tallying a .250 slugging percentage. In the latter two games, SWB has launched seven home runs and three doubles (25 total hits).

STAY CLOSE BY - The first two games of this series were decided by one run. The RailRiders are 24-19 in one-run games this season.

MAN OH MANDY - Armando Alvarez enters with home runs in back-to-back games. His solo shot in the top of the ninth on Friday gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 6-5 lead. Of his active-roster-leading 16 home runs this season, seven have given the RailRiders a lead, six of his homers have come in the seventh inning or later.

AV CLUB - Anthony Volpe has tallied at least one hit in his first six games at the Triple-A level. He is 11-for-25 (.440) with two doubles, two homers and two stolen bases. He hit his first two RailRiders home runs on Thursday night, both solo shots. He homered off Jeremy Walker and Angel Pedromo, both out of the Durham bullpen. It was Volpe's third career multi-homer game. His previous two came in June of 2021 while with Low-A Tampa.ââââââ

CHRISY WAKE UP- Chris Owings tallied four hits on Thursday. He became the seventh RailRider to complete said feat. It was his first four-hit game since September 3, 2016 while with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RY THE BOOK - Ryan LaMarre is 17 for his last 42 (.405) in his last twelve games since August 19. He has hits in eleven of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games.

(K)LOSING IN - Matt Krook tallied three strikeouts on Friday, bringing his season total to 144. It's the most strikeouts for a SWB pitcher since Brandon Duckworth struck out 150 in 2001. The all-time franchise record is 152, set by Carlton Loewer in 1997.

STREAKY - Chad Bell lost a nine-game on-base streak by going 0-for-4 on Friday... Ryan LaMarre has a ten-game hit streak... Anthony Volpe has a six-game hit streak...Blake Perkins and Armando Alvarez have five-game hit streaks... Chris Owings each has a five-game on-base streak...

BYE BYE BENNY - Friday, the Yankees placed catcher Jose Trevino on the injured list and recalled Ben Rortvedt. Rortvedt is set to make his Yankees debut after playing 31 games with the RailRiders this season. He was acquired in the offseason in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. This is his first call up to New York. Prior to 2022, he had played in 39 games for the Twins in 2021.

ON DECK - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on September 13 for their final six-game homestand of the season against Worcester. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (84-56) played day baseball today and handled the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3. The Yankees scored six runs in the first inning. Jameson Taillon hurled 7.1 innings with eight strikeouts in the win. They wrap up the series at 1:35 PM on Sunday with Domingo German on the mound... The Somerset Patriots (80-48) won their fourth straight. Jeisson Rosario put Somerset in front with a ninth inning solo homer for a 2-1 victory. Clayton Beeter starts tonight at 6:05 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (71-58) lost 5-4 last night to the Wilmington Blue Rocks. With the loss, the Renegades were eliminated from playoff contention. Juan Carela goes on Saturday at 6:35 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (61-66) were also eliminated from playoff contention. They played one game of a doubleheader and lost 9-8 to Daytona. They play a doubleheader today before wrapping up the season on Sunday...

