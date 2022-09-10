Liberatore Guides Redbirds Past Tides on Saturday Afternoon

September 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds commanded the entire ballgame in a 4-1 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Left-handed starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore was stellar in six shutout innings on Saturday afternoon, his first scoreless outing since a seven-inning effort on April 29 at Durham. Against Norfolk, Liberatore (6-7) allowed five hits, walked one and struck out five Tides.

Offensively, Memphis was led by center fielder Scott Hurst and left fielder Clint Coulter, each registering a home run and two RBIs. Hurst hit his eighth home run of the season, a solo shot to lead off the fourth to make it 1-0. Coulter's sixth home run of the year came on a two-run shot in the sixth.

Additionally, first baseman Luken Baker and second baseman Roberto Baldoquin added two-hit days at the plate.

In relief, Zach McAllister tossed two scoreless innings, striking out two of the six batters he faced. Kodi Whitley finished things off, allowing one run in the top of the ninth inning.

The Memphis Redbirds (66-68) conclude the seven-game series against the Norfolk Tides (65-69) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 2:05pm CDT.

For tickets and more information, visit memphisredbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.