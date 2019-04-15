Wings Weekly: Playoff Hockey at Wings Event Center, Anselmini Reassigned

Kalamazoo, MI.- The first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club heads to Kalamazoo as the K-Wings and Cyclones are all tied in the best of seven series at 1-1.

Playoff Schedule:

Game #1-Fri., April 17, at Cincinnati-L, 7-4

Game #2-Sat., April 18, at Cincinnati-W, 2-0

Game #3-Wed., April 17, vs Cincinnati-7:30pm

Game #4-Fri., April 19, vs Cincinnati-7:30pm

Game #5-Sat., April 20 vs Cincinnati-7:00pm

Game #6-Tues., April 23 at Cincinnati-7:35pm*

Game #7-Wed., April 24 at Cincinnati-7:35pm*

*If Necessary

Upcoming:

Back Home:

The K-Wings return home for three games as they host Game three, four and five this week at Wings Event Center. The week kicks off with Game 3 on Wednesday night with the series tied up at one game apiece. Puck drop is set for 7:30pm on Wednesday and Friday, and 7:00pm on Saturday night.

Weekend Specials:

Wednesday night's Game 3 features $2 soda and beers, $6 hot dog baskets, and $10 tickets. All tickets for Wednesday's game are $10 except for seats on the glass. Friday night will also be a $2 Friday with $2 beer from 6:30pm-8:30pm.

Quick Hits:

Anselmini Returns:

Defenseman Brandon Anselmini was reassigned to the K-Wings on Monday afternoon from Utica as the Comet season came to a close. The Guelp, ON native returns to Kalamazoo where he tallied 24 points (3g, 21a) in 45 games for Kalamazoo this season. Anselmini, recalled on February 23, appeared in ten games for the Comets, notching two points (1g, 1a). He is expected to be available for Wednesday night's Game 3 in Kalamazoo.

Home Ice Advantage:

The K-Wings return to Kalamazoo have taken over home ice advantage from the Cyclones after splitting the first two games in Cincinnati last weekend. Kalamazoo will play each of the next three games at Wings Event Center, before returning to US Bank Arena (if necessary) for games six and seven. The K-Wings finished the regular season with a record of 20-13-1-2 at Wings Event Center during the regular season. During their last trip to the playoffs in 2017 the K-Wings went 3-0 at home.

Silencing the 'Clones:

Saturday night the K-Wings became the first team to shutout the Cyclones since February 16, 2018 when the Cyclones were topped 8-0 in Reading. The shutout was Jake Hildebrand's first playoff shutout, and the first playoff shutout for the K-Wings since May 8, 2011 when Ryan Nie stopped all 30 shots faced in a 4-0 victory over the Wheeling Nailers. The K-Wings had two shutouts in the regular season as Jake Hildebrand and Ivan Kulbakov each recorded shutouts.

Glad to Have You Back:

Forwards Kyle Thomas and Reid Gardiner each scored for the K-Wings through the first two games of the series in their first games back since being reassigned. Gardiner, who is tied for the team lead with three points, scored the game-winning goal on Saturday night, while adding an assist on the second goal of the night. Thomas leads the team in goals, having scored twice in Friday night's series opening game. Thomas and Gardiner finished the regular season ranked fifth and third respectively on the team in scoring.

