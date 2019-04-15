Walleye Lead Division Semi-Finals

April 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Final Regular Season Record: 40-23-6-3, 2nd Central Division

Current Playoff Streak: 2 Wins

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS DIVISION SEMI-FINALS (Toledo Leads 2-0)

April 12 vs. Fort Wayne (3-2 Win)

April 13 vs. Fort Wayne (6-0 Win)

April 17 at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 19 at Fort Wayne at 8:05 p.m. (8 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 20 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

April 23 at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

April 24 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) *If Necessary

Single game tickets for the Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now! Call 419-725-9255 for tickets or go online to www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.

All first-round games between the Walleye and the Komets, home and away, will be broadcast live on BCSN and Fox Sports Radio 1230 WCWA. Fleetwood's Tap Room and Holy Toledo! Tavern are hosting the official Walleye playoff watch parties. Free streaming of the games will also be available on the BCSN Now app and at www.BCSNnation.com/watch, subject to League blackout restrictions in certain markets. The BCSN streaming video webcast is offered to Walleye fans for free, courtesy of Huntington Bank, ProMedica, Wendy's, Bud Light and Buckeye Broadband.

Walleye Notes

Walleye lead the series with back to back wins: Toledo held serve at home over the weekend by beating the Fort Wayne Komets by scores of 3-2 and 6-0.

Game one recap: Like he did in the first game of the regular season, Matt Register started the scoring with a first period goal in game one. Toledo held the one goal lead until Fort Wayne tied the game at one at 4:42 of the third period. Bryan Moore and Greg Wolfe scored 23 seconds apart midway through the third period and the Walleye won 3-2.

Game Two recap: Toledo dominated throughout the contest, out shooting the Komets 43-23 and outscoring them 6-0. Twice the Walleye scored inside the last minute of a period as Ben Danford tallied a goal at 19:50 of the first period and Randy Gazzola at 19:51. David Pope finished with three assists to pace the Walleye in the point department while Pat Nagle stopped all 23 shots he faced for the shutout.

Another sellout on the board: 7,723 were at the Huntington Center on Saturday night, giving the Walleye another sellout this season. That gives Toledo 32 combined sellouts this season with a Walleye record 31 during the regular season. In two games this past weekend, the Walleye posted a total attendance of 13,886 for an average of 6,943 which is the best of the playoffs to this point.

Shut the door: Pat Nagle picked up only the second shutout in Walleye playoff history on Saturday. Goaltender Jeff Lerg blanked the Fort Wayne Komets 5-0 with 24 saves on May 6, 2017 for the only other playoff shutout by a Walleye goaltender.

Powering up: After going 0-4 on the power play in game one, Toledo's power play went crazy in the second game with four goals. The Walleye finished 4-7 Saturday night with the man advantage. The season high for goals in a game on the power play in the regular season for the Walleye was three.

Week ahead: Toledo will travel to Fort Wayne for a pair of games on Wednesday and Friday. If Toledo wins those two than the series will come to a close. Should the Komets take one or two than the two teams will have another game in Toledo Saturday. The Walleye went 2-2-1 during the regular season in games played at Fort Wayne.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.