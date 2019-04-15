Hunter Fejes Returns to Solar Bears
April 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Hunter Fejes has been released from his Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League and has been added to Orlando's playoff roster.
Fejes, 24, returns to Orlando, where he posted 15 points (8g-7a) and 17 penalty minutes in 12 games during the regular season. Fejes recorded eight points (3g-5a) and eight penalty minutes in 42 games with the Moose, and 16 penalty minutes in seven games with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL during a previous PTO.
During the 2018 playoffs, Fejes led Orlando in playoff scoring with nine points (3g-6a) and seven penalty minutes in nine games.
Fejes was a sixth-round selection (#178 overall) of the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
NEXT GAME:
The Solar Bears continue their first-round series with the South Carolina Stingrays, with Game 3 of the South Division Semifinals set for Wednesday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum.
