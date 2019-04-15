Indy Fuel to Make Coaching Change for 2019-20 Season

April 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Monday that Bernie John will not be returning as head coach for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

"Bernie and I had a chance to sit down after the season, and after sharing our individual thoughts we decided that it would be best for the organization to go in a different direction heading into 2019-20," Fuel Chairman and Owner Jim Hallett said. "I'd like to sincerely thank Bernie for all of his tireless work and dedication to the Fuel over the last five seasons."

John has been part of the Fuel coaching staff since the team's inaugural season in 2014-15, beginning as an assistant coach before taking over as the club's second head coach at the end of the 2015-16 campaign. Under John, Indy made its first-ever appearance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs in 2018, before finishing just two points out of a playoff spot in 2018-19.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to Jim for giving me the opportunity to lead this team three years ago, and to all of the fans who have continued to support the Fuel from the beginning," John said. "The Indy Fuel has been a first-class organization from top to bottom, and I wish the team continued success in the future."

An extensive search is already under way for the Fuel's next head coach, as the club begins to prepare for its sixth season in the ECHL.

"Since the inception of this team we have been committed to creating a winning organization, and we owe it to our incredible fan base to continue to push toward our ultimate goal of competing for a Kelly Cup," Hallett explained. "Finding someone with a successful track record at this level and who is able to recruit elite talent will be crucial."

Full Season Ticket Plans for the 2019-20 Indy Fuel season are now on sale, visit IndyFuelHockey.com or contact the front office at 317-925-FUEL to learn more. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.