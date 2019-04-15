ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

April 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Jacksonville's Garet Hunt has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #C-2, Jacksonville at Florida, on April 13.

Hunt was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 8:27 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Hunt will miss the remainder of Jacksonville's series against Florida, and any unserved games will be served the next time he is on an active ECHL roster.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

