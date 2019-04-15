Mavs Monday: the Playoffs Come Home

The Kansas City Mavericks and Tulsa Oilers are currently tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven Mountain Division Semifinals in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. The Mavericks took Game One in stunning fashion, getting a game-winning power play goal from forward Jared VanWormer with 3:57 left in regulation and an empty net goal from Rocco Carzo to take home the 6-4 win in game one. In game two, both teams found themselves tied at the end of regulation, sending the game into sudden death overtime. Steven Perfetto netted the game-winner at the 8:54 mark of the first overtime period. Now, the series shifts back to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for games three, four and five.

Round One Schedule and Results (Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1, 4/11 - at Tulsa, 6-4 W

Game 2, 4/14 - at Tulsa, 3-2 L (OT)

Game 3, 4/17 - at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4, 4/19 - at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5, 4/20 - at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Game 6, 4/23 - at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.*

Game 7, 4/24 - at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.*

(*if necessary)

Notes & Quotes

100th Time

The Mavericks and Oilers meet for the 100th time in their history this Wednesday in Game Three. The Mavericks lead the all-time regular series 64-27-2-4 and the postseason series is split at 1-1.

Sensing a Pattern

After being one of the Mavericks' leading scorers in the regular season, Corey Durocher leads the Mavericks with two goals this postseason, scoring a goal in each of the first two games of the series.

Mason's Postseason

One of the top goaltenders in the ECHL this season, Mason McDonald has stopped 81 of 88 shots this postseason for a .920 save percentage.

Iron Men

Mavericks forward Rocco Carzo and defenseman Nate Widman are the only two Mavs to play in all 72 regular season games for Kansas City this year. Carzo was also the Mavericks leading scorer this year with 59 points on 20 goals and 39 assists. Both players tied the Mavericks franchise high for games played in a season.

Leaders

After 72 games, Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo finished with the team lead in points with 59 points on 20 goals and 39 assists. Darian Dziurzynski is the team's leading goal scorer, finishing with 27. Defenseman Willie Raskob is the Mavericks leading assists getter with 40. Raskob is the first Mavericks defenseman in franchise history to lead the club in assists, and the first Mavs defenseman to record 40 assists in a season. Rookie Defenseman Jordan Klimek led the Mavericks in plus-minus rating with a +14 rating in 66 games. Forward David Dziurzynski led the way with penalty minutes on the season with 96. Greg Betzold piled up the shots this year, totaling 263.

Playoff tickets for games three, four and five are available now on ticketmaster.com. Faceoff for all games at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena will be 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

