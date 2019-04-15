Warrior Hockey Named "Exclusive On-Ice Equipment Provider of the ECHL" for the 2019-20 Season

April 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Warrior Hockey has been named the "Exclusive On-Ice Equipment Provider of the ECHL" beginning with the 2019-20 Season.

As part of the agreement, Warrior Hockey will provide all on-ice equipment for ECHL players, including sticks, helmets, visors, gloves and pants to outfit all ECHL teams throughout the next three seasons.

"Warrior has been a great partner of the ECHL and has cemented their equipment line as an elite provider to protect hockey players," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "This relationship will bring our teams tremendous value and service, and ensure our players are receiving the gear they need to perform at their best level."

For the past seven seasons, Warrior has provided ECHL players with performance gear and footwear under the terms of a previous agreement.

"Warrior Hockey is proud to enter into this multi-year agreement with the ECHL," said Dan Mecrones, a senior representative of Warrior Hockey. "Warrior believes the ECHL is one of the premier professional hockey leagues in the world and offers Warrior unprecedented branding and exposure globally on helmets, gloves, pants and sticks. Warrior is proud of this momentous time for our brand and we look forward to growing together with the ECHL."

As part of the agreement, Warrior will be featured throughout ECHL arenas, print materials and digital platforms, including presenting the Warrior Goaltender of the Week, Goaltender of the Month and Player of the Month throughout each season.

