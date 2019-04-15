Brad McClure Joins Steelheads from Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Brad McClure has returned to the Idaho Steelheads on assignment from the Texas Stars (AHL) ahead of this week's games, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Monday.

McClure, 25, played in 30 games with the Texas Stars through two different stints, posting nine goals and two assists for 11 points with three game-winning goals, one power play goal and a plus-two rating. The Stratford, Ont. native was recalled on February 4 and recorded his first AHL point on February 15 against Tucson while scoring his first AHL goal on February 19 against the Iowa Wild in overtime. Additionally, the 5-foot-11, 17-pound forward record his first career hat-trick on March 30 in Iowa during the third period.

McClure re-joins the Steelheads following 42 regular season games this season, boasting 19 goals and 20 assists for 30 points with five game-winning goals, five power play goals, and one shorthanded goal. He led Steelheads rookies in goals and finished second in team rookie scoring while earning Steelheads Rookie of the Year honors on April 5. McClure owns points in six of his last seven ECHL games since January 19, tallying 10 points (5g, 5a) in that span.

The Steelheads and Grizzlies pick up their series with Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinal on Wednesday, Apr. 17 at 7:05 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL.TV. Follow along as the Steelheads hunt for their third Kelly Cup Championship at IdahoSteelheads.com and follow the Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

