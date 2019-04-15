Condors to Face Colorado in First Round

Wichita, KS - The Bakersfield Condors, American Hockey League affiliate of the Wichita Thunder, finished their season over the weekend and have drawn the Colorado Eagles for their first round match-up in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Condors played a pair of games over the weekend to close their 2018-19 schedule. PC Labrie scored for Bakersfield on Saturday night while Jakob Stukel found the back of the net on Sunday. Dylan Wells grabbed the victory in yesterday's win over Stockton.

Former Thunder netminder Shane Starrett finished with an impressive 27-7-5 record. He was third in goals-against (2.33), tied for third in wins and tied for fifth in save percentage (.918).

Bakersfield clinched the Pacific Division yesterday with a 3-2 win over the Heat. The Condors closed the regular season with 42 wins (most in franchise history), 21 road and home wins (Most in both categories since joining the AHL) and only gave up 182 goals (lowest in the AHL). Bakersfield will get home ice advantage in the first three rounds of their playoff run.

This will be the first-ever meeting in the AHL postseason for the Condors against the Colorado Eagles. Colorado knocked off the Thunder last year in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs en route to an ECHL title last season.

Fans interested in following along with the Condors playoff run can watch live on AHLTV.

