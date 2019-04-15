ECHL Transactions - April 15
April 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 15, 2019:
Cincinnati:
Add Devante Stephens, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Add Tobie Paquette-Bisson, D assigned by Rochester
Add Vasili Glotov, F assigned by Rochester
Add Pascal Aquin, F assigned by Rochester
Add Myles Powell, F assigned by Rochester
Idaho:
Add Brad McClure, F assigned by Texas
Kalamazoo:
Add Brandon Anselmini, D assigned by Utica
Delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Hunter Fejes, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Delete Alexei Lipanov, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Frye, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Miles Liberati, D activated from reserve
