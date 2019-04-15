ECHL Transactions - April 15

April 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 15, 2019:

Cincinnati:

Add Devante Stephens, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Tobie Paquette-Bisson, D assigned by Rochester

Add Vasili Glotov, F assigned by Rochester

Add Pascal Aquin, F assigned by Rochester

Add Myles Powell, F assigned by Rochester

Idaho:

Add Brad McClure, F assigned by Texas

Kalamazoo:

Add Brandon Anselmini, D assigned by Utica

Delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Hunter Fejes, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Delete Alexei Lipanov, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Frye, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Miles Liberati, D activated from reserve

