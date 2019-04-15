Steelheads Weekly - April 15, 2019

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (1-1-0) take their best-of-seven Mountain Division Semifinal against the Utah Grizzlies to Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah for Games 3, 4 and 5.

LAST WEEK...

Game 1 - Friday, April 12 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 7-1 L

Shots: Grizzlies 29, Steelheads 36

PP: Grizzlies 1-for-3, Steelheads 0-for-1

The Steelheads fell 7-1 in Game 1 to the Grizzlies from CenturyLink Arena. The Grizzlies grabbed the first goal of the series before forward A.J. White (8:33 1st) answered with the first Idaho playoff goal to tie the game, 1-1. From there, the Grizzlies scored six-unanswered goals, including two in the second period and two more in the third period to run away with the 7-1 win. Tomas Sholl (0-1-0) stopped 17 of 24 shots in the loss.

Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 3-2 W (OT)

Shots: Grizzlies 37, Steelheads 45

PP: Grizzlies 1-for-6, Steelheads 1-for-6

The Steelheads evened the series with a 3-2 overtime win over the Grizzlies from CenturyLink Arena. Forward Kale Kessy (PP, 5:53 1st) notched the opening goal to hop out to an early 1-0 lead until the Grizzlies answered with two goals crossing into the second period for a 2-1 advantage. The Steelheads weathered a power play storm and found forward Henrik Samuelsson (10:36 3rd) to send the game to overtime, 2-2. Kessy (7:56 OT) netted the game-winner, sealing the 3-2 win and the even series. Tomas Sholl (1-1-0) denied 35 of 37 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

The Steelheads head to West Valley City, Utah as the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, continues with Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Mountain Division Semifinal against the Utah Grizzlies beginning on Wednesday. For the second-straight postseason series, the Steelheads and Grizzlies are tied through two games after splitting their 2015 Pacific Division Semifinal through the same stretch, however the Grizzlies took that series 4-2. Their first meeting was in the 2010 Western Conference Semifinal, and the Steelheads swept the series 4-0 en route to a Kelly Cup Final appearance. The Steelheads are 76-57-17 all-time in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 16-13 series record.

Mountain Division Semifinals (Best-of-Seven):

#1 Tulsa Oilers vs. #4 Kansas City Mavericks

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Mavericks @ Oilers - Thursday, Apr. 11 - KC wins 6-4

Game 2: Mavericks @ Oilers - Sunday, Apr. 14 - TUL wins 3-2 (OT)

Game 3: Oilers @ Mavericks - Wednesday, Apr. 17 - 6:05 p.m. MT

Game 4: Oilers @ Mavericks - Friday, Apr. 19 - 6:05 p.m. MT

Game 5: Oilers @ Mavericks - Saturday, Apr. 20 - 6:05 p.m. MT

*Game 6: Mavericks @ Oilers - Tuesday, Apr. 23 - 6:05 p.m. MT

* Game 7: Mavericks @ Oilers - Wednesday, Apr. 24 - 6:05 p.m. MT

* - if necessary

#2 Idaho Steelheads vs. #3 Utah Grizzlies

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Grizzlies @ Steelheads - Friday, April 12 - UTA wins 7-1

Game 2: Grizzlies @ Steelheads - Saturday, April 13 - IDH wins 3-2 (OT)

Game 3: Steelheads @ Grizzlies - Wednesday, April 17 - 7:05 p.m. MT

Game 4: Steelheads @ Grizzlies - Friday, April 19 - 7:05 p.m. MT

Game 5: Steelheads @ Grizzlies - Saturday, April 20 - 7:05 p.m. MT

*Game 6: Grizzlies @ Steelheads - Monday, April 22 - 7:10 p.m. MT

*Game 7: Grizzlies @ Steelheads - Tuesday, April 23 - 7:10 p.m. MT

* - if necessary

The Steelheads closed the 2018-19 regular season with a three-game set against the Grizzlies, taking three of six points with a 1-1-1 record. The Grizzlies took the overall season series with nine wins in 15 meetings, forcing the Steelheads to a 6-8-1 record while going 4-3-0 at CenturyLink Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Playoff Tickets: Stay tuned to idahosteelheads.com for more information on upcoming playoff tickets, including Game 6 and 7, if necessary, at CenturyLink Arena.

White Out: The Steelheads are bringing back the vibes of some of the most memorable playoff moments with the return of the "White Out" at CenturyLink Arena. All fans are asked to wear white when coming to a home game throughout the postseason.

Watch Party: The Steelheads will hold watch parties in CenturyLink Arena at the SportsZone. Details will be announced this week.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads recorded their first overtime win in the postseason since 2015, another 3-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies. The Steelheads are 19-17 all-time in the playoffs during overtime games.

- The Steelheads penalty kill went 7-for-9 in two games against the Grizzlies, including halting two five-minute power plays and one 5-on-3 power play. The Steelheads were ranked ninth on the penalty kill during the regular season.

- Steelheads forward Kale Kessy scored two goals in Saturday's win, the first multi-goal night since Max French on Apr. 29, 2018 against Colorado. Kessy leads the Steelheads in scoring through two games played.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 2 - Kale Kessy

ASSISTS: 1 - 7 Tied

POINTS: 3 - Kale Kessy

PP GOALS: 1 - Kale Kessy

SH GOALS: 0 - n/a

GW GOALS: 1 - Kale Kessy

PIMS: 19 - Elgin Pearce

PLUS/MINUS: E - Ondrej Vala/A.J. White

WINS: 1 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 0.00 - Ryan Faragher

SAVE %: 1.000- - Ryan Faragher

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, are broadcast on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL TV with pre-game coverage beginning 20 minutes before puck drop.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads and Grizzlies pick up their series with Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinal on Wednesday, Apr. 17 at 7:05 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL.TV. Follow along as the Steelheads hunt for their third Kelly Cup Championship at IdahoSteelheads.com and follow the Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

