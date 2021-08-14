Wings Snap Skid with Shutout Win Saturday

The Red Wings snapped a four-game skid with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Bisons Saturday afternoon.

Ben Braymer got things started for the pitching staff tossing five scoreless allowing just two hits and two walks.

Kyle McGowin was the first out of the bullpen with two strikeouts in a perfect sixth. Bryan Bonnell got two outs in the seventh before Alberto Baldonado got the last out with a couple runners aboard. Diego Moreno worked the eighth and Aaron Barrett took the ninth.

The Wings (34-50) took the lead in the third on a Keibert Ruiz RBI double.

Daniel Palka's 14th homer of the season made it 2-0 in the sixth and Nick Banks' first Triple-A homer was a two-run shot in the ninth.

The Red Wings and Bisons wrap up their six-game series Sunday afternoon.

