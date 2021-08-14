Chasers Top I-Cubs in Front of 7,061 at Werner Park

August 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Iowa Cubs, 6-2, on Saturday at Werner Park in front of 7,061 fans, the largest crowd at Werner Park this season. With the win and two Toledo losses, Omaha (49-38) moves 0.5 games ahead of the Mud Hens for first place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division.

The Storm Chasers scored first when right-fielder Kyle Isbel hit a solo home run onto the right-field berm against Iowa (38-49) right-hander Joe Biagini (Loss, 2-6). Omaha added two more in the fourth when shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. doubled and scored on an RBI single from left-fielder Ryan McBroom and McBroom scored on an RBI single from Isbel.

Isbel finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and a stolen base. It was Isbel's 20th stolen base of the season.

Omaha tacked on a pair in the fifth. Witt Jr. reached on a fielder's choice and stole second, and first baseman Nick Pratto drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Next, McBroom brought them home with a double to left field.

Witt Jr.'s stolen base gave him 20 total steals on the season. With his 24 home runs, Witt Jr. became the first Royals' minor league player to record 20+ home runs and 20+ steals in a single season since OF Alex Gordon in 2006 with Double-A Wichita.

McBroom went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to bring his season total to 65, which leads the league.

Right-hander Eddie Butler (Win, 5-2) tossed 5.1 scoreless innings before exiting the game in the sixth with runners on first and third and one out. Right-hander Jake Newberry entered and induced an inning-ending double-play to preserve the shutout.

The I-Cubs ultimately scored in the seventh when Erick Castillo doubled, moved to third on a single by Ian Miller, and scored on a wild pitch. Iowa added its only other run in the ninth on a solo home run by Levi Jordan.

The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series with the Iowa Cubs at Werner Park on Sunday, when right-hander Jackson Kowar (7-3, 3.34) starts for Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.