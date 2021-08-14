Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 14, 2021

Saturday, August 14th 6:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (41-47) at Norfolk Tides (34-52) Game 5 of 6

Harbor Park / Norfolk, VA Game #89 of 130 Away Game #47 of 65

RHP Jake Woodford (0-2, 6.75 ERA) vs. RHP Mickey Jannis (0-5, 4.98 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds fell victim to the Norfolk Tides for the third time in the last four nights, dropping a 7-4 game at Harbor Park on a warm Friday night. Down 2-0 early, the 'Birds fought back with four runs in the fifth to take a brief lead. Kramer Robertson and Juan Yepez each hit home runs in the fifth inning. However, the lead was short-lived. The Tides roared in front with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and put the game away with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Rylan Bannon hit two more home runs for Norfolk on Friday night. Incredibly, Bannon has hit five home runs this week and seven dingers against the Redbirds all season long.

Memphis Starter: Jake Woodford makes his fifth start this season with the Redbirds tonight. In his first four starts, he allowed 12 earned runs in 16.0 IP for an ERA of 6.75 with 13 strikeouts and seven walks. His last start came last Saturday at Durham, when he allowed six earned runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings. Woodford has spent most of this season with St. Louis, making 17 of his 20 appearances out of the bullpen. His ERA in the Majors this season is 5.08 in 39.0 IP with 32 strikeouts and 17 walks. He was also almost exclusively used as a reliever during the 2020 MLB season. In 12 total appearances (11 of which came out of the bullpen), Woodford's ERA was 5.57 in 2020 with 16 strikeouts and five walks in 21.0 IP.

Norfolk Starter: Mickey Jannis makes his first start and third overall appearance against the Redbirds tonight. His first two appearances came in relief at AutoZone Park on July 13 and 17, throwing a combined 7.0 innings with just one earned run allowed and five hits. Jannis, a knuckleballer, has made 13 total appearances and five starts with the Norfolk Tides this season, posting an ERA of 4.98 in 47.0 IP with 29 strikeouts and 25 walks. The 33-year-old finally made his MLB debut in late June with Baltimore. Jannis has played eight different organizations since 2010 combined between affiliated baseball and independent baseball.

Happy to Have You, Alec: Since joining the Memphis Redbirds last week, Alec Burleson has been swinging a hot bat. The Cardinals' second-round pick in 2020 is 10-30 (BA of .333) in eight games, including an RBI single in Wednesday night's game and a two-run double on Thursday night. He has hits in each of his first eight games in Triple-A. Burleson was in the midst of a powerful season during Double-A Springfield prior to his callup to Memphis in early August. The former East Carolina Pirate was slashing .288/.333/.488 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has been incredibly consistent at the plate over his last 20 games. During that stretch, he has nine home runs, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored and 13 walks. The righthanded slugger doubled and scored two runs on Wednesday night, followed by a four-walk game on Thursday night. Putting the cherry on top of the slugging sundae, Yepez launched a solo home run on Friday night.

One for the Trophy Case: Brandon Dickson helped the United States National Team secure a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Dickson appeared in three games for Team USA and allowed just one run in 3.1 innings.

