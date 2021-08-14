Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (42-45) vs. St. Paul Saints (47-40)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #88 / Home #41: Indianapolis Indians (42-45) vs. St. Paul Saints (47-40)

PROBABLES: RHP Beau Sulser (5-5, 4.41) vs. RHP Beau Burrows (2-1, 4.85)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians had the game-tying run at second base with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning but couldn't capitalize to lose their third consecutive game to the Saints on Friday night, 7-5. St. Paul came out of the gate with four runs in the third inning and two in the fourth, highlighted by home runs off the bats of Jimmy Kerrigan and Tomas Telis. A solo home run by Michael Chavis in the bottom of the fourth inning marked the Indians first hit and first run of the game, but the Saints extended the lead back to six runs with an RBI single in the seventh. Indianapolis attempted a comeback first in the seventh inning when six consecutive batters reached base safely with two outs. Taylor Davis cut St. Paul's lead to 7-4 with a two-run single, but was stranded when Jared Oliva grounded out with the bases loaded. Back-to-back singles led off the ninth inning to begin the Indians second rally, and one run came around to score on a Tucupita Marcano double. Back-to-back strikeouts by Chris Sharpe and Oliva ended the game.

WATCH IT FLY: Through his first nine games with Indianapolis since being traded from Boston to Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Austin Davis on July 30, Michael Chavis is hitting .297 (11-for-37) with a .730 slugging percentage and 1.111 OPS. He hit his fourth home run and drove in his ninth RBI in that time frame last night for the Indians first hit and run of the game. Chavis' start to his career in an Indians uniform is his second-best start through the first nine games with any team in his career, following only High-A Salem in 2017 when he hit .393 (11-for-28) with five home runs, a 1.037 slugging percentage and 1.563 from April 6-25. Chavis' full stats through his first nine games with Indianapolis, Triple-A Worcester and Boston this season are listed below:

Indianapolis, Aug. 4-13: .297 AVG (11-for-37), 11 R, 4 2B, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 1 BB, 9 K, 1 SB, 1 CS, .381 OBP, .730 SLG, 1.111 OPS

Worcester, May 4-June 1: .200 AVG (7-for-35), 5 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 14 K, .263 OBP, .229 SLG, .492 OPS

Boston, April 10-May 21: .290 AVG (9-for-31), 7 R, 4 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 12 K, .290 OBP, .516 SLG, .806 OPS

OWEN ON FIRE IN AUGUST: Hunter Owen went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI in his fourth multi-hit game for the month of August. In eight games, Owen owns a .355 batting average (11-for-31) with a .444 on-base percentage and 1.122 OPS. His August stats compared to his best career months are listed below:

August 2021, Indianapolis: 8 games, .355 AVG (11-for-31), 6 R, 1 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 11 K, .444 OBP, .677 SLG, 1.122 OPS

July 2019, Indianapolis: 8 games, .375 AVG (9-for-24), 4 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K, .423 OBP, .708 SLG, 1.131 OPS

June 2018, High-A Bradenton: 21 games, .375 AVG (27-for-72), 9 R, 5 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 4 BB, 16 K, .416 OBP, .556 SLG, .971 OPS

June 2016, Short-Season A West Virginia: 8 games, .355 AVG (11-for-31), 5 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K, .371 OBP, .548 SLG, .920 OPS

DAVIS DOES IT: Taylor Davis has registered five RBI in his last three games combined with back-to-back multi-RBI efforts against St. Paul. The last time Davis drove in multiple runs in back-to-back games was on May 16-17, 2017 (two RBI in each game) at Triple-A Las Vegas.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to break a three-game losing skid against St. Paul tonight at Victory Field. They have not lost a series to their former American Association opponents yet this season, going 4-2 from May 18-23 and splitting their last six games from July 27-Aug. 1. In a battle of the Beau's, RHP Beau Sulser will face off against RHP Beau Burrows. Sulser has made three starts against St. Paul so far this season, with his best outing coming on May 18 when he earned his second Triple-A win (5.0ip, 7h, 3r, 3er, 1bb, 6k). Burrows, on the other hand, has only made two total starts this season compared to 11 relief appearances. He faced Indianapolis twice with Toledo in May and combined for one run allowed in 3.1 innings and six strikeouts.

UNDEFEATED AT HOME: During the 1948 season, the Indians went 11-0 against St. Paul at old Victory Field (later named Bush Stadium) in the regular season. Indianapolis went on to win 100 games that season, their only 100-win campaign in franchise history. After finishing with an 11.0 game lead in the American Association, the Indians faced off against St. Paul in the American Association semifinals and lost the series, 4-2, with a pair of losses in extra innings. That 1948 team featured the American Association MVP, Les Fleming, who hit .323 (170-for-527) and led the league with an Indianapolis franchise record 143 RBI.

HOME SWEET HOME: With the 10 Triple-A Final Stretch games added onto the end of the schedule, the Indians are home for five of their final eight series in 2021. The remaining home schedule features eight more games vs. St. Paul (Aug. 10-15, Sept. 14-19), six games vs. Louisville (Aug. 24-29) and Iowa (Aug. 31-Sept. 5), and a final five games vs. Nashville (Sept. 29-Oct. 3). The Indians are currently 22-18 at Victory Field this season.

Triple-A East League Stories from August 14, 2021

