Chasers' Comeback Falls Short in Friday Loss to I-Cubs

PAPILLION, Neb. -- Designated hitter Ryan McBroom and catcher MJ Melendez hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning to tie the game, but the Iowa Cubs scored one in the ninth to edge the Omaha Storm Chasers, 5-4, on Friday at Werner Park.

Trailing, 4-1, in the bottom of the eighth, McBroom ripped a 2-2 pitch from Iowa (38-48) right-hander Dillon Maples over the left-field fence for a two-run homer. It was McBroom's 22nd home run on the giving, giving him the Triple-A East league lead.

Three pitches later, Melendez crushed a solo home run to the berm in right field, knotting the score, 4-4. It was Melendez' second home run at the Triple-A level and 30th of the season overall, tying him with Griffin Conine for the most in Minor League Baseball.

The I-Cubs scored a run to take the lead in the top of the ninth against Omaha (48-38) right-hander Tyler Zuber (Loss, 1-3). After Erick Castillo walked, Zach Davis entered as a pinch-runner, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on a double by Ian Miller.

Left-hander Tony Cingrani (Win, 1-0) held the Chasers scoreless in the bottom of the ninth.

Omaha scored first in the game, plating a run in the bottom of the third inning when centerfielder Edward Olivares doubled and scored on a single by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Right-hander Brandon Barker held the I-Cubs scoreless for 4.2 innings before yielding a three-run homer to Michael Hermosillo on his final pitch of the night. Iowa added a run in the sixth on a one-out double by Alfonso Rivas and an RBI triple from Trent Giambrone.

Right-hander Kyle Zimmer made his second rehab appearance with the Storm Chasers, recording a strikeout in a scoreless inning.

The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series with the Iowa Cubs at Werner Park on Friday, when right-hander Eddie Butler (1-1, 6.94) faces Iowa right-hander Joe Biagini (2-5, 5.19). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

