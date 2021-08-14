Bisons Win Streak Snapped in 4-0 Loss

The Red Wings came up with pair of home runs Saturday to spoil an impressive outing from Thomas Hatch and win their first game of the series, 4-0, over the Herd at Sahlen Field.

Hatch, the expected starter a day prior, piggy-backed off one inning from Nate Pearson and pitched about as good as someone can in a loss. The righty worked six innings, surrendered one earned run and striking out six.

"He's been throwing really well using his break ball and changeup," said Bisons' manager Casey Candaele. "I think he made one mistake and the guy hit out but if you throw and give up two runs, you're keeping your team in the game and giving your team have an opportunity to win so he did a great job."

Hatch's velocity remained consistent through the entirety of his outing hitting between 93-96 MPH. He mixed the fastball, which worked up in the zone and inside with good movement, with a slider that dove away from hitters.

"His fastball had life today and breaking stuff was on point," said Candaele. "He threw it where he wanted it and he was pretty consistent."

"I've been aggressive with my fastball," said Hatch. "But I was able to get to the inside of the plate and keep them off with off-speed arm side of the plate."

Hatch continues to improve overall with every start. He joined the Bisons in May on an MLB rehab assignment and was limited to 2-3 innings of work. Now in August, Hatch has been stretched to consecutive six-inning outings and posted a 3.00 ERA in the starts.

"I feel like I'm kind of back in that groove of being a starter and it's exciting," said Hatch.

Rochester scored an unearned run on a Kiebert Ruiz double in the third inning for their first lead of the series. Christian Colon, playing third base, bounced a throw to first base allowing Ali Castillo to reach and eventually score.

Later, Daniel Palka extended the lead to 2-0 in the sixth inning hitting a solo home run to right field and Nick Banks hit a two-run homer in the ninth to give Rochester a 4-0 lead.

Rochester's starter Ben Braymer went opposite Hatch and got the best of the Herd over the first five innings allowing no runs, two hits and striking out three to earn the win.

The offense struggled all game collecting just five hits and left seven runners in scoring position. But during the overall down day for the offense, Tyler White came up with an infield hit to extend this hit streak to 12 games.

"They did a good job against us and made the pitches they needed to," said Candaele. "We had some opportunities but didn't come through with it and that's part of the game."

In addition Pearson, the #1 prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays system, returned from the injured list Saturday to start after suffering from a sports hernia in mid-June. The righty looked sharp retiring the lone side he faced in order. Pearson's fastball topped out at 100 MPH and consistently hovered around 97-98 MPH.

The Herd (53-33) and Red Wings (34-50) will go back to work in the series finale at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Sahlen Field. Buffalo, with a 4-1 series lead and a 16-6 lead in the season series, is expected to go with a bullpen game for Game 6 with Casey Lawrence making his fourth start of the season.

