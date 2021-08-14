I-Cubs' Late Scoring Not Enough

PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (38-49) scored just two runs, falling 6-2 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (49-38), Saturday at Werner Park.

Eddie Butler kept Iowa's offense off the board through his 5.1 innings tonight, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out three. His offense backed him up, scoring at least one run in four of the first six innings.

Kyle Isbel and Ryan McBroom did all of the damage against I-Cubs' starter Joe Biagini responsible for five of the six runs Omaha scored.

Isbel knocked a solo shot off of Biagini in the second inning to start the scoring. The Storm Chasers added two more in the fourth on RBI singles from McBroom and Isbel, as well as two in the fifth when McBroom drove in two with a double.

Up 5-0, Omaha scored a sixth run in the sixth inning on a balk from Biagini. The righty ended his night allowing six runs on nine hits, allowing one walk and striking out four through six innings of work.

Iowa added a run in the seventh when Erick Castillo scored on a wild pitch and one in the ninth on a Levi Jordan solo home run, but that was all they would score as they fell by a final score of 6-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Kyle Isbel and Ryan McBroom were responsible for five of Omaha's six runs tonight.

- Levi Jordan had a two-hit night including hit his first career Triple-A home run in the ninth inning, a solo shot that brought the I-Cubs within four.

- Scott Effross delivered two scoreless, hitless innings of relief for Iowa tonight, walking one batter and striking out three.

Iowa will go for the series win over Omaha in the sixth and final game of the series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 5:05 pm at Werner Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

