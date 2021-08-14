I-Cubs' Late Scoring Not Enough
August 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (38-49) scored just two runs, falling 6-2 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (49-38), Saturday at Werner Park.
Eddie Butler kept Iowa's offense off the board through his 5.1 innings tonight, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out three. His offense backed him up, scoring at least one run in four of the first six innings.
Kyle Isbel and Ryan McBroom did all of the damage against I-Cubs' starter Joe Biagini responsible for five of the six runs Omaha scored.
Isbel knocked a solo shot off of Biagini in the second inning to start the scoring. The Storm Chasers added two more in the fourth on RBI singles from McBroom and Isbel, as well as two in the fifth when McBroom drove in two with a double.
Up 5-0, Omaha scored a sixth run in the sixth inning on a balk from Biagini. The righty ended his night allowing six runs on nine hits, allowing one walk and striking out four through six innings of work.
Iowa added a run in the seventh when Erick Castillo scored on a wild pitch and one in the ninth on a Levi Jordan solo home run, but that was all they would score as they fell by a final score of 6-2.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Kyle Isbel and Ryan McBroom were responsible for five of Omaha's six runs tonight.
- Levi Jordan had a two-hit night including hit his first career Triple-A home run in the ninth inning, a solo shot that brought the I-Cubs within four.
- Scott Effross delivered two scoreless, hitless innings of relief for Iowa tonight, walking one batter and striking out three.
Iowa will go for the series win over Omaha in the sixth and final game of the series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 5:05 pm at Werner Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from August 14, 2021
- Chasers Top I-Cubs in Front of 7,061 at Werner Park - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Oller Shines in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Worcester for Fourth Straight Win, 5-4, on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- I-Cubs' Late Scoring Not Enough - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Cap See-Saw Affair with Walkoff from Rodriguez - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Fall to Louisville in Extras - Nashville Sounds
- Mud Hens Swept in Doubleheader by Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sharp Sharpe Double Caps Comeback Win - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Top Pigs in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wild Pitch seals deal for RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Four Run Lead Disappears Late in 7-4 Loss to Indians - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Snap Skid, Reel in Stripers 8-1 - Durham Bulls
- Muñoz Breaks Sox Organizational Record, Hits Safely in 35th Straight - Worcester Red Sox
- Tides vs. Memphis Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- August 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (42-45) vs. St. Paul Saints (47-40) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Win Streak Snapped in 4-0 Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 14, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wings Snap Skid with Shutout Win Saturday - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 14, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers' Comeback Falls Short in Friday Loss to I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.