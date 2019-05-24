Wings Memorial Day Weekend Homstand Continues Saturday

May 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Red Wings Memorial Day Weekend homestand includes Rochester Hustlers night with post-game fireworks, Princesses at the Park and our annual Memorial Day celebration featuring $5 tickets and 50-cent hot dogs.

Tickets for all 70 Red Wings home games can be purchased online at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-WING (9464) or at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 9-5 Monday-Friday and 10-2 on Saturdays.

SATURDAY, MAY 25 (7:05) VS. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (RED SOX) Gates open at 5:30

ROCHESTER HUSTLERS NIGHT - The Rochester Hustlers will take the field for the first time in 101 years!MORE INFO ON HUSTLERS NIGHT HERE

HUSTLERS PINT GLASS GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans (18+) will receive a Rochester Hustlers Pint Glass, courtesy of Cooper Cheese.

POST GAME FIREWORKS - Presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

SUNDAY, MAY 26 (5:05) VS. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (RED SOX) Gates open at 4:00

PRINCESSES AT THE PARK - All your favorite princesses including - Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Mermaid Princess and Mulan - will be here to meet fans and sign autographs, presented by Enchanted Princess Parties of Rochester

BARK IN THE PARK - Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark courtesy of Invisible Fence! Dogs are FREE while humans will need to purchase $9 GA tickets. Approximately 30 minutes prior to each Bark in the Park game, dogs and their owners will be able to walk the warning track on the field. MORE INFO ON OUR BARK IN THE PARKS CAN BE FOUND HERE.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

MONDAY, MAY 27 (1:05) VS. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (RED SOX) Gates open 11:30 am

ALL TICKETS $5 AND ALL HOT DOGS 50-CENTS - This Red Wings Memorial Day tradition is back this year courtesy of Zweigle's and Five Star Bank.

TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY - The first 5,000 fans will receive a Red Wings team photo courtesy of All American Home Care.

KIDS EAT FREE! - The first 500 kids 12 & under will receive a voucher good for a FREE hot dog, soda and snack item thanks to our friends at Basch & Nickerson LLP and Messenger Post Media.

