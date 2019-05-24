Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (25-18) at Columbus Clippers (26-18)

May 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians begin a four-game Memorial Day Weekend series this evening in Columbus.

Location: Huntington Park

First Pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Game #44 / Road #21: Indianapolis Indians (25-18) at Columbus Clippers (26-18)

Probables: RHP Dario Agrazal (2-1, 2.84) vs. RHP Michael Peoples (3-1, 3.53)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians broke a 5-5 deadlock with three runs in the sixth inning, and the Tribe bullpen hung on to give Indy a third straight one-run victory in Louisville, 8-7. Indy has now won 10 of its last 12 games dating back to May 9, a stretch that includes six consecutive road victories. Jake Brentz sealed his fourth save in as many chances with the Tribe by inducing a game-ending, 6-4-3 double play. Eduardo Vera (W, 3-3) won his third consecutive start after allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits in 5.0 innings pitched. The offense was outhit by Louisville in all three games of the series, but Indy made its hits count with five going for extra bases in the finale, including three over the wall. Ke'Bryan Hayes cranked his second homer of the year in the third inning, a two-run blast off Jose Lopez. Two batters later, Will Craig hit his team-leading 12th long ball. Kevin Kramer later clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth, his second in the series and fourth on the season.

BROOM EMOJI: Indy's 8-7 win last night completed its fourth series sweep of the 2019 season. The Tribe's only other three-game sweep came on April 15-17 vs. Toledo before the series finale of the scheduled four-game set was postponed due to rain. Indy also has a pair of two-game sweeps; April 9-10 at Toledo and May 10-11 at Lehigh Valley.

FEWER HITS, WINNING: Indy entered its three-game set in Louisville with a 3-11 record in games where they were outhit by their opponent. Oddly enough, the Tribe were outhit by the Bats 34-22 in the series, giving up more knocks on the mound than recording at the plate by a wide margin. Indianapolis won each game by one run, giving them a league-high 11 wins by one run this season.

KRAMER FIRE: Kevin Kramer logged the ninth two-double game of his career on Wednesday at Louisville and followed that up with his fourth home run of the season in last night's win. Kramer is batting .355 (22-for-62) with three homers, eight doubles and 16 RBI in May after hitting just .211 (12-for-57) with one homer, five doubles and four RBI in April.

EXTRA, EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT HAYES: Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the IL with 17 doubles and is second in Triple-A behind Tacoma's Ian Miller (18). He is tied for fifth overall in Minor League Baseball. Over half of Hayes' 39 hits have gone for extra bases; he also has one triple and two home runs to go with his 17 two-baggers. He finished fourth in the Eastern League with 31 doubles last year. His home run last night in Louisville was his first since a solo blast in Indy's home opener on April 11 vs. Charlotte.

HOLDING DOWN THE HOT CORNER: Ke'Bryan Hayes has won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the best defensive third baseman in Minor League Baseball each of the last two seasons. This year has been no different; he leads all MiLB third basemen with a .990 fielding percentage (1 error in 103 total chances).

TONIGHT: Right-hander Dario Agrazal (2-1, 2.84) looks to get back in the win column after suffering a loss his last time out on May 16 vs. Scranton/WB (3.2ip, 5h, 5r, 5er, 3bb, 3k). He will face Clippers righty Michael Peoples (3-1, 3.53), who has faced Indy twice this season (one start) and gone 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA (6er/9.1ip). Agrazal's three walks last Thursday marked the seventh time in 103 career starts where he's issued that many walks.

DIFFERENT YEAR, SAME STORY: Indy leads all of Triple-A in fewest home runs allowed (38), ahead of Scranton/WB (41). The Indians have led the IL in fewest homers allowed in six of the last 10 seasons.

OUR ROTATION >>>: Indy's starters are averaging slightly over 5.1 innings per start this year (231.0ip in 43 games), most among all IL teams. Indy's starters also rank among league leaders in WHIP (1st, 1.32), ERA (2nd, 4.40), GIDP (2nd, 27), strikeouts (3rd, 209) and fewest home runs allowed (T-5th, 28).

SO MANY SAVES: Indianapolis' bullpen has converted a save chance in each of the Tribe's last seven wins and 13 of the last 15 victories overall. The Tribe lead the league in saves converted (18) and save opportunities (26). Nineteen of Indy's 25 wins are by three runs or less.

