SWB Game Notes

May 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (22-19) @ SYRACUSE METS (24-21)

RHP Chance Adams (2-1, 4.80) vs. RHP Chris Mazza (0-1, 4.91)

| Game No. 43 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | May 24, 2019 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA - On Thursday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders entertained a sold-out, STEM School Day crowd of 10,000 fans at PNC Field with a 10-8 victory over the Pawtucket Red Sox. The RailRiders hit four home runs and held off a late PawSox rally to claim the series two wins to one.

The PawSox scored a run in the top of the first to take the lead, but Trey Amburgey demolished a leadoff home run in the bottom of the inning to even the score at ones. Later in the inning, Mike Tauchman plated Mike Ford with an RBI groundout, giving the RailRiders a 2-1 lead. In the second, Ryan McBroom hit his eighth home run of the year for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre; a two-run shot to left center putting the RailRiders on top 4-1.

Pawtucket got a run back in the top of the third against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Brody Koerner. The right-hander threw five innings, allowing four runs on five hits, walking three and striking out three. In the bottom of the third, Ryan Lavarnway sent one deep into the lawn in the right center for a three-run homer putting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 7-2 lead. Lavarnway has now reached base in 12 straight games. Breyvic Valera led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run for the RailRiders giving them an 8-3 advantage. It was the fourth home run for Valera in nine games with SWB. In the sixth, after Pawtucket scored a run on a passed ball, but Valera responded with a two-run single to extend the lead 10-4, which would be just enough offense to lock down the win Thursday afternoon.

CHANCE THE RESTER: RHP Chance Adams gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Friday night against the Syracuse Mets, making his seventh start of the year but his first against the RailRiders IL North rival. The last time that Adams pitched for the RailRiders was May 7 vs. Indianapolis. Since then he has made one appearance for the New York Yankees (May 19) against the Tampa Bay Rays, going 3.0 innings in a relief role. That means that Adams has thrown 53 pitches in live game action in the last 16 days as he gets ready for Friday's series opener.

TIM TEBO'FER: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitching has been strong against the Syracuse Mets this season. In winning 4-of-5 games, they've held them to just 3.0 runs per game (2.40 ERA) and a .198 BAA while striking out 68 batters in 45.0 IP (13.6 K/9). Of this group, OF Tim Tebow - the former Heisman Trophy winner- has had the toughest time. He's played 3-of-5G in the head-to-head matchup and he is 0-for-12 with 7 K. One of the five balls he has put into play against SWB this season was a GIDP so he has accounted for 13 outs in his 12 at-bats.

ON-BASE STREAKS, BENCHED: On Wednesday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had three players entering play with on-base streaks of 10-or-more games, and all three got the night off. INF Brad Miller (15G streak), INF Mike Ford (12G streak), and C Ryan Lavarnway (11G streak) all found themselves out of the lineup, but the RailRiders were still able to prevail 8-6 over Pawtucket. All three players were in the lineup Thursday morning and extended their on-base streaks against the Pawtucket Red Sox. Miller's 16-game on-base streak is the longest by an SWB player this season and the third-longest by a Yankees minor leaguer in 2019 (Diego Castillo, TAM -- 20G). It is currently the sixth-longest active streak in the International League (Travis Demeritte, GWI -- 26G).

WHAT A STRETCH: Early in the season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had their schedule broken up by a handful of postponements and suspensions due to weather -- seven over the first five weeks of the season. Though many of the games were made up the following day, its getting time to pay the piper over the next few weeks. Following Monday's day-off, the RailRiders began a stretch Tuesday night against the Pawtucket Red Sox that features 23 games over 20 days before their next scheduled off day. All 23 games come against each of their five IL North Division rivals. They are currently 2-1 on this stretch.

MAY-BE THEY'RE CATCHING ON: In the month of May, the RailRiders have received outstanding offensive contributions from their catchers. Both Kyle Higashioka (10G from 5/1-5/20) and Ryan Lavarnway (11G dating to 4/25) entered Tuesday's game against the PawSox with significant on-base streaks. In the month of May, the two catchers had combined to reach safely in the first 17G of the month before Higashioka failed to reach safely Tuesday: 20-for-55 (.364 AVG), 3 2B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 14 BB, 2 HBP (.507 OBP)

TRUCKING AT THE TOP: INF Mike Ford had never batted leadoff in his career, but has now done so eight times in the last dozen games for the RailRiders. In the first eight games he has reached base safely to begin the game six-of-eight times with two singles, a double, a homer and two walks. In 21G this season, Ford has an OBP of .444 which is tops on the team among players who have played +5G (Kyle Higashioka, .392 OBP in 18G).

