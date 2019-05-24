Dickerson Set for Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that outfielder Corey Dickerson is joining the Indianapolis Indians on a major league rehab assignment beginning tonight in Columbus. He is the eighth player to join Indy on an MLB rehab assignment this season.

Dickerson, 30, has never donned an Indians uniform. He played in just four games for the Buccos this year before suffering a posterior right shoulder strain, resulting in him landing on the injured list on April 4. Pittsburgh acquired the 2017 American League All-Star from Tampa Bay in February 2018, and he has since served as the Pirates everyday left fielder. Last season, he hit .300 (151-for-504) with 13 home runs, 35 doubles and 55 RBI while committing only one error defensively. He tallied seven total assists in 2018, five of which resulted in double plays.

In Triple-A, Dickerson holds a career .365 average (130-for-356) with 54 RBI but has not spent time in the minors since a nine-game rehab stint in 2015.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

