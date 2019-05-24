Hanson homers twice as Buffalo beats Lehigh Valley

(Allentown, Pa) - The IronPigs (24-20) were victimized by Buffalo's (19-24) lineup on Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park as they lost 15-8.

The Bisons took a 5-0 lead against Tyler Viza (0-4) and the IronPigs in the top of the first inning. Anthony Alford and Socrates Brito each hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning. Brito's double scored Alford for the first run of the inning. Teoscar Hernandez hit an RBI single to score Brito and give Buffalo a 2-0 lead. Alen Hanson hit a three-run home run for the final three runs of the inning.

Lane Adams hit a home run off Andrew Sopko in the bottom of the first inning. The IronPigs then trailed 5-1 heading into the top of the second inning. Andy Burns hit an RBI single off Viza in the top of the second inning to extend Buffalo's lead back to five runs, 6-1.

Gift Ngoepe hit a grand slam off Sopko in the bottom of the second inning to cut Buffalo's lead to 6-5. Reese McGuire homered off Viza in the top of the third inning to give the Bisons a 7-5 lead.

Adams struck again with an RBI double off Sopko in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut Buffalo's lead to 7-6. The Bisons pulled away in the top of the sixth inning by taking a 12-6 lead off Viza and Seth McGarry.

Burns hit a two-run double off McGarry to get the first two runs of the inning. The double was followed by Hanson's second three-run home run of the game.

Damek Tomscha made his mark with an RBI double off Kirby Snead in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the game at 12-7. Jordan Patterson hit a two-run home run off McGarry in the top of the eighth inning and McGuire hit an RBI double to give Buffalo a 15-7 lead.

Malquin Canelo scored in the bottom of the eighth inning as Ali Castillo walked with the bases loaded.

Jose Antequera pitched a scoreless inning for the IronPigs. Zach Jackson (3-0) earned the win for Buffalo as he pitched two scoreless innings.

The IronPigs look to even the series on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

