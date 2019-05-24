Bulls Close May, Open June with Massive Homestand

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls open a 10-game, 9-day homestand on Tuesday, May 28. Durham will host the Louisville Bats, Columbus Clippers and Norfolk Tides over the stretch, featuring Military Appreciation Night, Pride Night, State Fair Night and a day/night doubleheader, among other promotions.

The homestand opens on Tuesday, May 28 at 7:05 p.m. against the Louisville Bats. One night later on Wednesday, May 29, the two teams battle again at 7:05 p.m. in the second game of a three-game set.

The Bulls and Cincinnati Reds' Triple-A affiliate close their set on Thursday, May 30 at 7:05 p.m., with Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Allscripts. That evening all educators will receive a ticket for $1 off by using the code TEACHER. Additionally, Thursday's contest is an Afforda-BULL Eats night, as the stadium will serve a variety of discounted food items including $2 hot dogs, $3 pizza slices and select $5 beer.

On Friday, May 31 the Bulls host Military Appreciation Night presented by Allscripts as the team takes on the Columbus Clippers at 7:05 p.m. Throughout the evening the team will pay tribute to all members of the Armed Forces, and also wear this special hat. Plus, Friday's game will be followed by Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux, and feature local food truck Bam Pow Chow all evening long.

The Bulls and Clippers will play a pair of games on Saturday, June 1 at 12:35 p.m. and 6:35 p.m., with both contests presented by Applegate. The 12:35 p.m. contest is Brunch with the Bulls, as the stadium will serve mimosas and Chicken and Waffles with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. The nightcap is Better Flippin' Meat Day with Applegate, and gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Following the contest will be a Saturday Night Fireworks show presented by Window World, and Saturday's contest is also Camp Out Night, as various scout troops will be able to camp out on the DBAP field overnight. A separate ticket is needed to attend both games.

Durham wraps its three-day, four-game series with the Cleveland Indians' top affiliate at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 with State Fair Night presented by NC Soybean Producers Association. That evening the DBAP will feature a petting zoo and bouncy house on the right field concourse, as well as edible cookie dough and a spicy appetizer platter with onion rings, fried cauliflower and jalapeno poppers at select concession stands. Sunday's game will also be followed by Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist, as children will get to show off their speed around the DBAP infield.

The fun continues Monday, June 3 when the Bulls open a three-game set against the Norfolk Tides at 7:05 p.m. The teams battle once again on Tuesday, June 4 at 7:05 p.m.

The homestand closes on Wednesday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m. as the DBAP hosts Pride Night presented by IBM. That evening the Bulls are partnering with Equality NC, the LGBTQ Center of Durham and the Durham Police Department to celebrate the inclusive community of the Triangle.

The Bulls return to the DBAP for a 10-game homestand on Tuesday, May 28 at 7:05 p.m. Single-game tickets and group outings are available now at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

