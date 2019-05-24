Triple-A All-Star Fan Voting Underway

Triple-A Baseball® announced today the launch of the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game Online Ballot presented by Grilling All-Stars (BUSH'S® Beans, Scott® Bath Tissue, Scott® Paper Towels, Ball Park® Buns and The ORIGINAL Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™), providing fans across the country the opportunity to send their favorite players to this year's national showcase of Triple-A's top stars. The online ballot for the 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game, which will take place at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, July 10, will be available over the next four weeks before fan voting closes on Friday, June 21.

Fan balloting will help determine the starting lineups for both All-Star teams, accounting for one-third of the total vote along with ballots cast by members of the media and each club's field manager, coaches, and general manager. Fans can cast their ballots at the official websites of Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB.com), the International League (ILBaseball.com), the Pacific Coast League (PCLBaseball.com), the websites of all 30 Triple-A teams, and here milb.com/ballot. Once fans have made their selections, they will be able to share links to their ballots through Facebook and Twitter to encourage others to vote.

All fans who participate in the Grilling All-Stars online balloting will be able to vote for players on both the IL and PCL rosters. Fans can select one player for each of the infield positions, plus three outfielders, a designated hitter, catcher, and four pitchers - two starters and two relievers. Write-in votes for players not listed on the ballot will also be accepted. Up-to-date statistics and position-by-position comparisons will be available at the click of a mouse to help fans make their selections.

The Triple-A All-Star Game will be broadcast live from El Paso on MLB Network as well as online via MiLB.TV. Festivities will kick off with the Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday, July 8, where All-Stars from each league will compete for a chance to claim the Home Run Derby Championship Belt.

Fans who are interested in more information on the events, or would like to purchase tickets, are encouraged to visit the official website of the host El Paso Chihuahuas (epchihuahuas.com).

