Biggio Receives First Big League Call

May 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Toronto Blue Jays today announced that they have purchased the contract of Bisons INF/OF Cavan Biggio for the prospect's Major League debut. Toronto also announced that they have recalled INF/OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and LHP Thomas Pannone and optioned INF Richard Urena and OF Billy McKinney to the Bisons.

Biggio, 24, has been one of the best hitters in the International League through the first two months of the season. The Triple-A rookie ranks 2nd in the IL in on-base pct. (.445) and his batting average, currently at team-high .307 through 42 games, has never dipped below the .300-mark. He leads the Bisons with 34 walks compared to only 28 strikeouts while also topping all Herd hitters with six home runs, 26 RBI and 23 runs scored. Biggio is also second on the club with five stolen bases in only six attempts.

Gurriel Jr. has also hit extremely well in his 30 games with the Herd. He leads the team with 13 doubles and 17 extra-base hits while hitting .273 with 26 RBI. He has averaged .419 (13-31) while hitting with runners in scoring position this season in Buffalo. Pannone returns to Toronto after appearing in only one game (2.2IP, 2R, 3K) for the Bisons

Video: Gurriel 2 run Double leads to more runs for Bisons

Urena returns to the Bisons where he has played 15 games this season and hit .291 with 14 RBI. McKinney, who played 20 games with the Herd last season, had a team-high 11 doubles in 41 games with the Blue Jays this season. He has also hit .229 with three homers and nine RBI since breaking camp with Toronto.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.