Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Lehigh Valley (7:05 p.m.)

May 24, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Game # 44| Away Game # 23

BUFFALO BISONS (18-24, 4th, -5.5 North) at LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (24-19, 1st, +0.5 North)

RHP Andrew Sopko (0-1, 3.27) vs. RHP Tyler Viza (0-3, 4.78)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons and the IronPigs open up their three- game series at Coca-Cola Park. In their last meeting at Buffalo the IronPigs took two out of three from the Herd. The Bisons look to take the first game of the series in what is the start to the second half of the road trip. Following this three-game set Buffalo returns home for a series against the Syracuse Mets.

Last Game: BUF 4, ROC 3

With a 2-2 tie going into the ninth inning Buffalo scored two runs in the top which was enough to hold off the one scored by Rochester in the winning effort. The Bisons scored one run in the third off of a Teoscar Hernandez home run to go along with one in the fifth and two in the ninth all due to Andy Burns' RBIs. The Red Wings put up two runs in the second off of a Wilin Rosario home run and one more in the ninth via another Rosario RBI.

Lehigh Valley (2-4)

The Bisons and the IronPigs have met twice this year already and Lehigh Valley has taken both series wins. Buffalo will look to secure their second series win on this road trip and improve upon their road record. The teams will meet again in June back in the Nickel City 6/7-6/9.

Today's Starter

Andrew Sopko takes the mound in his first start against the IronPigs. He enters the game with a 0-1 record while carrying a 3.27 ERA. After allowing nine hits in 5.1 IP against Louisville in his last start Sopko will look to make a strong showing on the road and earn his first win on the year.

Andy Burns

Andy Burns had a high quality performance, going 3-3 with two walks in the win. His day was highlighted by an RBI-single in

the fifth and another in the ninth that brought in two runners. He improved his batting average to .292 and brought his RBI total up

to 15 on the season.

Teoscar Hernandez

The Bisons' DH scored the first run in the game for Buffalo with a solo home run in the third inning. He also picked up a run scored in the ninth to cap off his 2-5 performace.

Sean Reid-Foley

In Sean Reid-Foley's longest start of the season he picked up the win while tossing 8.0 IP and allowing just two runs off of four hits. The strong start made him the team leader in IP, strikeouts, and quality starts.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (20-30) dropped the final game of a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox 8-2 on Thursday afternoon. Justin Smoak hit his eighth home run of the year and Clayton Richard threw 4.0 IP while allowing just one ER in the losing effort. Toronto opens up a three-game home series against the visiting San Diego Padres with a 7:07 p.m. game on Friday night.

