Key Red Barons Reunion Weekend Details Announced

MOOSIC, PA. - On May 31, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will begin their Red Barons Reunion Weekend at PNC Field. The club, as part of their celebration of 30 seasons, is honoring longtime manager Marc Bombard by retiring his jersey number.

In addition to Bombard, the RailRiders are pleased to announce the following former players and staff are slated be in attendance for the festivities:

Brandon Duckworth- 15-3 over portions of two seasons in SWB/ Triple-A Player-of-the-Month in July 2001

Greg Legg- Spent six seasons with the Red Barons before entering coaching ranks in Phillies organization

Mickey Morandini- Played parts of two seasons with Red Barons before 11-year MLB career

Floyd Rayford- Played 81 games with SWB as career turned from playing to coaching

Gary Ruby- An Eynon native/ longtime player and former Red Barons pitching coach

Steve Schrenk- Appeared in 58 games for Red Barons during 16-season career

Jon Zuber- Played in 554 games for SWB from 1995 through 1999; Career .305 average for Red Barons

The RailRiders have also received commitments from several former Red Barons employees to help honor Bombard and the last 30 years of baseball history in Northeast Pennsylvania, including Rick Muntean, Kent Westling and John Davies. Howard Grossman of Northeast Baseball and International League President Randy Mobley will also be in attendance.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on May 31 with a Red Barons replica jersey giveaway for the first 2,500 fans presented by Geisinger and Red Barons autograph session until approximately 5:40. Marc Bombard's jersey number 13 will be retired at 6:00 p.m. at home plate.

Gates open at 2:30 p.m. on June 1 with the Chase Utley All-Time Team Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy FOX 56. The RailRiders will don Red Barons throwbacks during both the May 31 and June 1 games and those tops will be auctioned off to benefit the SWB Pinstripes Foundation.

For more tickets or more information, please call (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

