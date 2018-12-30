Wings Bring Back Netminder Asmundson

December 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI- The Kalamazoo Wings acquired the rights to goaltender Keegan Asmundson from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations the team announced on Sunday afternoon.

Asmundson, who began the season in Kalamazoo, appeared in five games for the K-Wings posting a record of 1-1-0-0 paired with a 2.58 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. The fifth year pro has also appeared in seven games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers (SPHL), posting a 2.77 goals against average, and a .911 save percentage. A native of Mayville, ND, Asmundson has appeared in 38 career ECHL games since turning pro at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.