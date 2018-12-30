Grizzlies Lose 4-2 to Allen on Sunday

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans get 1 goal and 2 assists from Adam Miller and CJ Motte stopped 31 of 33 shots in the 4-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Allen scored first as Zach Pochiro got his 17th goal of the season 2:25 into the game. The Grizzlies tied up the game as Julien Nantel scored his 4th goal in his last 5 games.

Allen took a 2-1 lead 2:03 into the second period as David Makowski scored his 6th goal of the season. Austin Carroll tied things up at 2-2 with a power play goal on a great pass from Jack Walker. It was Carroll's first game for the Grizzlies since December 1st. Carroll played in 7 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Allen took a lead for good as Johnny McInnis got a deflection on a Chase Lang shot for his 3rd goal of the season. The Americans added a 3rd period goal from Adam Miller to take a 4-2 lead.

Americans goaltender CJ Motte stopped 31 of 33 shots on goal. Grizzlies goalie Joe Cannata made 30 of 34 saves.

Both teams finished 1 for 4 on the power play. Allen outshot Utah 34 to 33.

The Grizzlies face the Wichita Thunder in a 3 game series on January 2nd, 4th and 5th at Maverik Center. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or any Smith's Tix locations.

Grizzlies notes: JT Henke had 1 assist for Utah but failed to score a goal for the first time in 6 games. The Defend Innocence defender of the game was Gage Ausmus, who had 1 assist for Utah.

Austin Carroll Returns to Utah

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Austin Carroll has returned to the Utah Grizzlies roster after having played in 7 games, scoring 1 goal for the AHL's Manitoba Moose. Carroll scored his 7th ECHL goal of the season in the December 30th 4-2 loss to Allen.

Carroll has 6 goals and 10 assists for Utah in 20 games this season. Carroll had a 10 game point scoring streak from October 26th-November 24th.

The Grizzlies play the Allen Americans on Sunday, December 30th at noon. With a Grizzlies win, they will take over first place in the Mountain Division. Utah is home on January 2nd, 4th and 5th against the Wichita Thunder. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or any Smith's Tix locations.

