McAuley Lifts Solar Bears to 3-2 Win over IceMen

ORLANDO, Fla. - Colby McAuley recorded three points - including the game-winning tally with less than a minute in regulation - to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (16-12-3-0) to a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (18-13-1-0) on Saturday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

The Solar Bears took a 1-0 lead when McAuley set up Matthew Spencer with a drop-pass at the right circle and Spencer fired the puck past Tanner Jaillet at 8:25 for his second of the season.

Cody Donaghey netted a power-play goal to extend Orlando's lead to two goals at 12:08 when he unloaded a shot from the high slot for his seventh of the season.

Maxime Fortier got the Icemen on the board at 14:04 when he sped through the right circle and snapped a shot over the glove of Corbin Boes.

Both teams failed to score in the second period, as Boes and Jaillet each came up with several impressive stops.

Jacksonville was awarded a penalty shot at 7:16 of the third period, and Kris Newbury converted on the opportunity to tie the score at 2-2.

The game appeared to be headed for overtime late in regulation when Trevor Olson dug the puck out of the wall and made his way toward the Icemen net. Although Jaillet made the initial stop, McAuley pounced on a rebound at the edge of the crease and buried the game-winner at 19:09.

Boes picked up the win with 22 saves on 24 shots against; Jaillet took the loss with 41 stops on 44 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Colby McAuley - ORL

2) Cody Donaghey - ORL

3) Corbin Boes - ORL

NOTABLES:

McAuley led Orlando with six shots on goal.

Orlando went 1-for-6 with the power-play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Solar Bears now lead the regular season series with Jacksonville at 4-2-0-0. The series resumes on Feb. 6 vs. the Icemen.

Orlando finished December with a 7-5-1-0 record for the month.

The Solar Bears improve to 12-0-0-0 when leading after two periods, and 6-0-0-0 in the same scenario on home ice.

