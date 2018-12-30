ECHL Transactions - December 30
December 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 30, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Stanislav Dzakhov, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kalamazoo:
Brandon Lubin, D from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Idaho:
Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Kansas City:
Delete Kevin St. Pierre, G released as EBUG
Add Kevin St. Pierre, G added as EBUG [12/29]
Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from reserve [12/29]
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve [12/29]
Manchester:
Delete Tony Cameranesi, F loaned to Utica
Norfolk:
Add Domenic Alberga, F returned from loan to Tucson
Add Chris Crane, F activated from reserve
Delete Roberts Locans, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Zach Urban, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Trevor Hamilton, D recalled by Grand Rapids
Delete Tyler Spezia, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Utah:
Add Austin Carroll, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Wheeling:
Add Keegan Asmundson, G team suspension lifted
Add John Muse, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Troy Josephs, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve
Delete Cam Brown, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Keegan Asmundson, G traded to Kalamazoo
Wichita:
Add Jesse Gabrielle, F assigned from Providence by Boston [12/29]
Delete Eric Freschi, F placed on reserve [12/29]
Worcester:
Delete Austin Block, F traded to Manchester
Delete Matt Gaudreau, F recalled by Bridgeport [12/29]
