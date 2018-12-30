ECHL Transactions - December 30

December 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 30, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Stanislav Dzakhov, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kalamazoo:

Brandon Lubin, D from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Idaho:

Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Kansas City:

Delete Kevin St. Pierre, G released as EBUG

Add Kevin St. Pierre, G added as EBUG [12/29]

Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from reserve [12/29]

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve [12/29]

Manchester:

Delete Tony Cameranesi, F loaned to Utica

Norfolk:

Add Domenic Alberga, F returned from loan to Tucson

Add Chris Crane, F activated from reserve

Delete Roberts Locans, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Zach Urban, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Trevor Hamilton, D recalled by Grand Rapids

Delete Tyler Spezia, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Utah:

Add Austin Carroll, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Wheeling:

Add Keegan Asmundson, G team suspension lifted

Add John Muse, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Troy Josephs, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve

Delete Cam Brown, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Keegan Asmundson, G traded to Kalamazoo

Wichita:

Add Jesse Gabrielle, F assigned from Providence by Boston [12/29]

Delete Eric Freschi, F placed on reserve [12/29]

Worcester:

Delete Austin Block, F traded to Manchester

Delete Matt Gaudreau, F recalled by Bridgeport [12/29]

ECHL Stories from December 30, 2018

