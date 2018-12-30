Penguins Recall Brown, Reassign Josephs & Muse to Wheeling

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced three transactions, which all take effect immediately. Forward Cam Brown has been recalled by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, while forward Troy Josephs and goaltender John Muse have both been reassigned to the Nailers.

Brown, 25, earns his first recall of the season, following a fantastic run, which has seen him collect at least one points in 12 consecutive contests. Cam amassed 26 points during the streak, giving him 34 on the season, which puts him into a tie for sixth place in scoring in the ECHL. 26 of his points have come via assists, placing him second in the league in that category. This is the Natick, Massachusetts native's second professional season, and during his time with the Nailers, he has racked up 25 goals, 62 assists, and 87 points in 85 games. Brown appeared in 14 AHL tilts last season with the Springfield Thunderbirds and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, registering one goal and one assist.

Josephs, 24, returns to Wheeling, where he had an outstanding start to the year, piling up 12 goals, six assists, and 18 points in 13 games. Troy has found the scoresheet in ten of his 13 matches with the Nailers this season, and is the only player on the team with a hat trick, which he accomplished on November 16th at Jacksonville. Last season, the Whitby, Ontario native amassed 36 points in 43 games with Wheeling, and thus far this season, he has three assists in 11 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Muse, 30, backstopped the Nailers to four wins during the first month and a half of the 2018-19 season, including a 37-save performance in his Wheeling debut against one of his former teams, the Reading Royals. Since joining the Penguins, John has gone 2-2-0, and was involved in back-to-back 1-0 games. The latter of the two was a 32-save shutout against the Cleveland Monsters - the 14th regular season shutout of his eight-year professional career. The East Falmouth, Massachusetts native is 50-26-12 in the ECHL, and was a 2012 Kelly Cup Champion with the Florida Everblades.

The Nailers will return home on Monday for their annual New Year's Eve game, which is also Star Wars Night. Fans can meet Star Wars characters, the Nailers will wear special jerseys, and there will be a surprise giveaway for the first 2,000 fans. All tickets for New Year's Eve are just $8! The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

