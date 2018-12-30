Henke, Cannata Star in Grizzlies 3-0 Win

West Valley City, Utah - JT Henke scored 2 goals and Joe Cannata gets his 3rd consecutive shutout against Allen in the Utah Grizzlies 3-0 win over the Allen Americans on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Henke has scored 2 goals in each of his last 4 games as he collected his 9th and 10th goal of the season. Henke joins Caleb Herbert (19), Matt Berry (13), and Cole Ully (10) as the only Grizzlies skaters to have double digit goal totals.

Henke's first goal was scored with 1 minute left in the first period. Henke's 2nd goal came with 1:49 left in the second period. Julien Nantel added an empty net goal with 1:23 left in the third period to close out the scoring. All 3 Grizzlies goals came with less than 2 minutes remaining in the period.

Joe Cannata collects his league leading 4th shutout of the season and third straight shutout vs Allen this season. Cannata stopped all 28 Allen shots to advance his record to 9-5-2-1 on the year.

The second game of the quick weekend series is Sunday at noon, which is a rescheduled game from December 28th that was cancelled due to travel issues with the Americans.

3 stars of the game

1. JT Henke (Utah) - 2 goals.

2. Joe Cannata (Utah) - 28 save shutout.

3. Julien Nantel (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

