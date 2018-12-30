Globke Scores Twice as Oilers Quiet Thunder

December 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





WICHITA, KS - New Oilers forward Alex Globke scored a pair of goals to lead Tulsa (15-11-6) to a 5-2 win over the Wichita Thunder (15-12-6) at INTRUST Bank Arena Sunday. The win was Tulsa's second straight and snapped Wichita's five-game point streak.

There was no scoring in the opening period, as Tulsa held a 10-8 shots advantage heading into the first intermission. The Oilers were unsuccessful on their lone power play, while the Thunder carried a 5-on-3 power play through the break into the middle frame.

The Thunder scored on the man advantage when Eric Roy sent a shot from the point that banked off of a body in front and into the net to make it 1-0. Tulsa tied the score when Roman Ammirato fired a puck into an open cage off of a centering pass from Jared Thomas. The Oilers gained a brief lead when newcomer Globke buried a rebound at the edge of the crease for his second goal in as many games. But Wichita had an answer this time when Jesse Gabrielle buried a rebound in the top of the net for a game-tying goal in his Thunder debut.

Globke put Tulsa in front for good with his second goal of the game 2:17 into the final stanza on a rebound near the side of the net. Adam Pleskach added an insurance goal from a sharp angle to give the Oilers a two-goal cushion, and Ryan Tesink added an empty-net goal against his old team to cap the scoring 5-2. Devin Williams stopped 20 of 22 to win his second straight game in net.

The Oilers finish off the 2018 potion of their schedule Monday in the Lone Star State with a 6:05pm New Year's Eve match-up against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal radio network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 5:45pm.

--

Season and Group Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oilers front office at 918-632-7825. Visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.