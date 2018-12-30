Colton Point Joins Steelheads from Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Colton Point has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads by the Dallas Stars (NHL) from the Texas Stars (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Sunday.

Point, 20, returns to the Steelheads after playing six games with AHL Texas this season, posting a 2-3-1 record with a 3.79 goals-against average and a .857 save percentage. The North Bay, Ont., native re-joined AHL Texas on November 16 following four games with the Steelheads, owning a 2-0-1 record with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound goaltender made his ECHL debut on November 7, saving 28 of 30 shots in his first ECHL win.

He was selected 128th overall (5th Round) by the Dallas Stars in the 2016 NHL Draft, played two seasons with Colgate University, and earned a gold medal at the U20 World Junior Championships with Team Canada.

The Steelheads close their three-game weekend on Monday, Dec. 31 at 7:05 p.m. from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The Steelheads close their three-game weekend on Monday, Dec. 31 at 7:05 p.m. from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

