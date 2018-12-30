Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 3-0 Saturday Win

No Caleb Herbert, Matt Berry, or Austin Carroll in the Utah Grizzlies lineup: no problem. Anyone left in doubt as to where the offense would come, help has arrived in spectacular fashion in the form of J.T. Henke. The forward has stepped up admirably and has been on a tear, exploding for seven goals in the last four games. Saturday night's contest against the Allen Americans would prove no different for the sudden goal scoring machine. Henke got the Grizzlies going in the first period with a one-timer, blistered the net yet again in the second, and cruised on home for a 3-0 Utah victory when all was said and done.

"I give all the success to my teammates," Henke said. "We've got great chemistry going and it's the guys I'm playing with that's the reason why I'm burying the chances that I should. At the end of the day you've got to get a job done to get the win and we're doing that."

For a player the Grizzlies signed recently off waivers, Henke has been a revelation and his coach, Tim Branham, agrees.

"He's hot and his confidence is growing," Branham said. "I'm really proud of the way he's playing. He had a lot of goal production in college and you can tell by his attitude and his demeanor that he has skill. He's turned into a valuable addition for us."

Not forgotten on the other end of the ice was the superb goaltending once again by Joe Cannata. Already tied for the league lead in shutouts with three, Cannata stood on his head yet again for his fourth of the season, brushing aside all 28 shots the Americans launched in his direction. In fact, Allen hasn't been able to muster a goal against Cannata in three straight contests.

"Joe was really good tonight and don't let the shutout fool you," Branham said. "He made some incredible saves."

Considering that Allen just arrived this morning following an exhausting 40 hour bus ride, the Americans played admirably but once Julien Nantel buried an empty netter with just seconds remaining, Allen's fate was sealed.

