Blues Call up Evan Fitzpatrick
December 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - Former Oilers goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick has been recalled by Tulsa's National Hockey League affiliate, the St. Louis Blues, from the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League. Fitzpatrick becomes the first Tulsa Oilers player to make it to the NHL after first playing in the ECHL.
The 20-year-old appeared in 14 games for the Oilers this season, posting a record of 7-4-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage. He won the ECHL's Rookie of the Month in November.
St. Louis selected Fitzpatrick in the second round at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The St. John's, Newfoundland native won the Memorial Cup with Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. He earned his first AHL win in his first start for San Antonio Friday night.
