Americans Shutout Again in Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped the first of two games against the Utah Grizzlies, by a score of 3-0 on Saturday night at the Maverick Center.

J.T Henke scored late in the first period and late in the second to lead Utah to their fourth straight victory over the Allen Americans this season. The win was the third shutout in four games against Allen this year with Grizzlies goalie Joe Cannata in net for all three.

"Our forwards didn't create enough scoring opportunities," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "It was disappointing to be shutout again by a team that was missing a lot of their key players."

CJ Motte was the only bright spot for Allen stopping 30 of 32 shots he faced. Allen forward Zach Pochiro saw his ten-game point streak come to an end.

The Americans and Grizzlies will play a makeup game on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm CST. This is the game that was postponed on Friday night due to travel issues for Allen.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - J. Henke

2. UTA - J. Cannata

3. UTA - J. Nantel

Americans Next Home Game:

Monday, December 31st vs. Tulsa

Time: 6:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

