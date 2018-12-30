Shorthanded Americans Beat Grizzlies 4-2
December 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, ended their two-game losing streak with a 4-2 win on Sunday afternoon over the Grizzlies.
Adam Miller had a goal and two assists, while Zach Pochiro had a goal and a helper to lead the way for Allen. CJ Motte stopped 31 of 33 shots on goal to earn the win. It was the Americans' first victory over Utah this season after four straight losses, which included three Joe Cannata shutouts.
The Americans played without defenseman Josh Thrower today, as he was serving his one-game suspension. Forward Chase Lang filled in on defense on Sunday afternoon and played a solid blue-line game.
"He was great back there today," said Americans forward Zach Pochiro. "We needed a lift today and Chase (Lang) gave us just that."
The Americans picked up their eighth win of the season to improve to 8-25-0-2. The Americans play at home tomorrow night on New Years Eve to close out 2018. Tickets are on sale NOW online at www.allenamericans.com.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - A. Miller
2. ALN - Z. Pochiro
3. UTA - A. Carroll
Americans Next Home Game:
Monday, December 31st vs. Tulsa
Time: 6:05 pm CST
Venue: Allen Event Center
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans celebrate a goal vs. the Utah Grizzlies
(Tim Broussard)
